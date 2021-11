Facebook says it will remove facial recognition data from more than a billion users – TechCrunch

Just days after the brand name change, Facebook has announced plans to remove the pile of most anxious data collected by the world’s largest social networks from more than a billion individuals.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Facebook’s newly named parent company Meta has closed its face recognition system shop and has a huge array of over a billion face recognition templates used to combine faces with photos and videos. I explained that I would like to delete the collection. Facebook will no longer perform that pairing on users who have previously opted in.

Facebook introduced facial recognition in 2010 to automatically tag photos with names. This feature was automatically enabled at startup, and Facebook only explicitly opt-in of the system in 2019. This is a choice that describes how we compiled over a billion facial recognition profiles.

“For the future, we see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool for people who need to verify their identities and prevent fraud and spoofing, for example,” said Facebook VP of Artificial Intelligence. One Jerome Pecenti wrote in a blog post. “… But many specific cases where facial recognition can help should be weighed against growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole.”

Pesenti focused on the uncertain environment of facial recognition technology in deciding to limit Meta’s facial recognition work to a narrower set of applications.

At this point, Facebook’s facial recognition system was probably more annoying than it was worth it. Many proposals to regulate online privacy in the United States remain hypothetical, especially at the federal level, but existing legislation can complicate the use of facial recognition technology. Among them is the Illinois Privacy Act, known as the Biometric Privacy Act (BIPA), which traps some of the largest technology companies.

Earlier this year, Facebook was ordered to pay $ 650 million in a BIPA settlement for using facial recognition to identify photos of Illinois residents without consent. The controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI is also currently facing BIPA proceedings in the state. FTC also quoted Facebook as using facial recognition in a $ 5 billion settlement with the company over record-breaking but ultimately fraudulent privacy practices.

Facebook’s decision to move away from facial recognition is a symbolic gesture following the company’s major rebranding of the Metaverse. Concerns about Facebook’s privacy and moderation failures rarely undermined Facebook’s business, but public distrust and looming regulations move Facebook to the next chapter and decide whether to rebrand. To decide.

The company, now known as Meta, is cutting its job as it seeks to change its position as a trusted steward in the next Internet era. Trying to throw away your luggage from a previous privacy scandal is a wise move, and even if no one buys a sudden change of mind, it’s ultimately a win for the user.

