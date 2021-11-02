Netflix games coming to all Android members starting this week – TechCrunch





After early testing in some markets, Netflix today announced that its exclusive mobile gaming debut lineup will be rolled out to all members of the world on Android devices starting this week. In July, the streaming service first confirmed plans to enter the mobile game market, calling games “another new content category” and offering them to subscribers alongside movies and television. Since then, Netflix has provided members with free games with no ads or in-app payments that combine both casual games with games centered around the popular original TV series Stranger Things.

Netflix has been expanding its investment in games for some time. At the E3 Gaming Conference in 2019, Netflix will elaborate on a series of game integrations across popular gaming platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite, and will bring the new “Stranger Things” game to market. Later, on mobile, it began collaborating with Texas-based game studio BonusXP, rebranding the game “Stranger Things: The Game” to “Stranger Things: 1984” and distinguishing it from the follow-up title “Stranger Things: 1984.” Did. Stranger Things 3. “

These two games were also the first titles tested within the Netflix Android app when the company launched marketing the game in Poland in August this year.

In September, Netflix also acquired Night School Studio, the most well-known independent game developer with story-driven titles like Oxenfree, to further build a library of Netflix games.

And just last month, TechCrunch told Netflix subscribers in Spain and Italy about Netflix’s game expansion with the launch of three new casual games: Frosty Pop’s “Shooting Hoops” and “Teeter Up” and Rogue Games’ “Card Blast.” .. In addition to Poland.

The full lineup, which includes two “Stranger Things” games and three casual games, is now available on Android to all members around the world.

To access the title, users are new to the Netflix app for Android, where the game is listed.[ゲーム]Tap the tab. When you select a title, like any other app, users will be taken to the Google Play store to install the game. However, you need a Netflix membership to sign in and play the game.

After downloading, you can play the game at any time by tapping the game in the Netflix app or on the home screen of your Android device.

During testing, the game was only available to Android smartphone users. According to Netflix, the global release will also be available to members using Android tablets.Here, the game also appears in the new game line (fixed at position 6) in the Netflix app[カテゴリ]It will appear in the drop-down menu.

The company told TechCrunch that the new game will be available in the Google Play store starting today, but rollout to the Netflix Android app will begin Wednesday. It may take a few days for the deployment to be complete and for all Netflix members in the global market to have access to the game.

Netflix currently has no plans to monetize the game directly. Currently, the title is free to download and has no ads. In-app purchases are not included. Instead, the company sees games as a way to expand and maintain its existing subscriber base. If you downloaded the game but are not a member of Netflix, you will be prompted to create a Netflix account on the web, for example. (This can also be seen as another way to avoid app store fees for in-app purchases).

Netflix COO and Chief Operating Officer Gregory Peters explained in a third-quarter earnings call with investors that Netflix’s interest in gaming is to meet where its members are. He revealed that the “overwhelming majority” of subscribers are servicing on mobile devices. To do this, you need to provide a variety of experiences, not just long video content. In this regard, Netflix has again launched a short feed like TikTok, a comedy video called “Fast Laughs” on mobile this year. This serves the same purpose of expanding the variety of content available under Netflix.

The company’s commitment to mobile games is still “incredibly fast,” Peters warned by phone.

“Most of what we’ve done so far is basically to make sure that all the systems are working as expected, so prove to ourselves that we can deliver the way we want. Is really important, “he said, referring to early mobile game testing. But in the long run, Netflix believes it has the potential to personalize suggestions for games to play with its members. This is how today’s algorithms propose new movies and shows.

“It’s the same thing that made our service so powerful in recommending movies and TV shows,” continued Peters. ..

According to the company, downloadable games will be rolled out to iOS users in the “next few months.”

However, this can turn out to be a bit more difficult than Android. This is because Apple’s stricter App Store rules generally prevent apps from hosting other apps or games.

However, last year Apple updated its rules to allow game streaming apps to offer “catalog apps.” With this service, customers subscribe to the service and link to individual game titles offered by their subscription. This may include games from multiple publishers. While targeting services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Google Stadia, GameClub’s subscription-provided third-party app catalog provides a hub for subscribing to a series of downloadable titles, which is a policy inspiration. It looked like.

The Netflix catalog may also work under these guidelines — as long as potential subscribers are instructed to sign up for the main Netflix app and give Apple that cut.

According to the company, the game will be rolled out to Android on November 3rd at 10 am (Eastern Standard Time) / 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

