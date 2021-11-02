Niantic shuts down Pokemon Go-inspired Harry Potter game





Image: Niantic

Only two years after its launch, Niantic has already given up on Harry Potter: Wizard United Augmented Reality Experiments. What was supposed to be the popular fantasy series Pokemon Go becomes just a memory instead when the game goes offline forever on January 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Niantic will remove mobile games from the app store and Google Play store on December 6th. It also increases rewards, reduces cooldown times, and reduces discomfort on the final day of the game. The remaining bosses and events will continue. Live until the end of January. However, the money that the player has already spent in the game remains there.

Harry Potter: As the Wizards Unites developer wrote in today’s announcement, players will not be refunded for past purchases unless otherwise required by law. There will be a lot of fun gameplay changes over the next few months, so you have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the rest of the gold.

Released in June 2019, Wizards Unite largely presupposed Niantic’s existing, highly successful Pokmon Go ARG. Instead of playing as a Pokemon trainer, you played as a wizard from one of Hogwarts’ four homes, fighting monsters, gathering resources in-game and roaming the real world.

G / O media may receive fees

Read more: Pokemon creators map the world.Now they map you

The free-to-play game was packed with optional microtransactions and collected player data. But obviously not enough. VentureBeat reports that Pokemon Go earned more than $ 1 billion this year alone, while Wizard Unite brought only $ 40 million, based on data from mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Instead, Niantic is ready to focus on the next big digital surveillance game, Pikmin Bloom. In collaboration with Nintendo, we help players explore the world in search of small flower creatures, walk a lot, spend on in-app purchases, and make them bloom. The company is also working on Transformers ARG and many other projects.

There are nine games and apps in the development pipeline, some of which will be soft-launched in 2022. There are many more wonderful worlds we want to achieve in new and unique ways, Niantic wrote in a blog post today.

Everyone guesses when those worlds will actually be born, or if they can get the Pokemon Go lightning back in the bottle before they are sniffed again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/niantic-shutting-down-pokemon-go-inspired-harry-potter-1847984292 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos