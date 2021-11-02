Netflix Launches First Mobile Game for Android Worldwide





Netflix is ​​stepping up its efforts to include video games as part of its standard streaming subscription.

Angela Lang / CNET

Netflixis will launch the first five mobile games, first play on the Android app, and within the next few months it will be playable on the app for Apple iOS devices, the company said in a blog post and tweet. The game is available immediately if you have an Android phone or tablet. It is listed in the Google Play Store under the title (see below) for individual download from Tuesday. Starting Wednesday at 10am (PT), Netflix will start rolling out the game within the Android app, so you don’t have to leave the Netflix app and you can all play in the same place.

Once added to Netflix’s main app, games will be continuously accessible from the home page, new game tabs, or category drop-down menus. The first game needs to be downloaded, but eventually the availability of the game will be different. Some will be downloaded and some will require an internet connection. However, Netflix games have no ads, in-app purchases, or additional charges.

The first five games are Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, all with casual play rates suitable for mobile-only play. Both are previously released games developed by Bonus XP. Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up developed by Frosty Pop; Card Blast developed by Amuzo and Rogue Games. The last three games were part of Netflix’s mobile game testing earlier this year in Poland, Spain and Italy.

The Android device was the first to access a Netflix mobile game.

Netflix

This move is the latest and greatest step in Netflix’s commitment to making video games part of its standard subscription. In July, Netflix confirmed that it would start with ad-free games for mobile devices such as phones and tablets that are available to subscribers at no additional cost with existing services and expand to games. This extension represents the most meaningful move to a new kind of entertainment since it started streaming in 2007 and released its first original show in 2012.

With the advent of games, Netflix has expanded from the infrastructure business of television programming and movies as the world’s largest subscription video service. It has long been pointed out that as Netflix grows, its competition extends beyond traditional television and film companies that are currently facing Netflix directly. The company has repeatedly called for the phenomenon of games like Fortnite and YouTube, the powerhouse of user-created videos. This is one of the toughest competitions due to the huge amount of entertainment around the world.

And the game industry is an economic powerhouse. The growing interest in the pandemic last year has helped to enter a larger market than the combination of film and North American sports. The global video game market is estimated to be worth nearly $ 178 billion last year and is expected to exceed $ 200 billion by 2023.

Netflix isn’t the only game extension. Amazon, which operates Prime Video, has invested in the cloud gaming service Luna and also has its own game studio. Google, the parent company of YouTube, has invested in its own Stadia game streaming service. AndApple, which produces its own movies and TV shows for the Apple TV Plus, has also expanded to the Apple Arcade.

However, Netflix is ​​unique by making the game part of its sole subscription. Others offer gaming services as standalone products. It is usually bundled with many other memberships.

Netflixhas sketched a wide range of ambitions for the game. This shows that we are ultimately envisioning the pursuit of console games for Xbox and PlayStationtoo.

Currently playing: Watch this: 5 ways to get more out of Netflix

5:06

