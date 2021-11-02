Nintendo cuts switch production by 20% due to chip shortage





The already hard-to-find Nintendo Switch OLED model will soon be hard to find.

The ongoing chip shortage affecting almost every electronic device on the planet has forced Nintendo to work to cut production. Nikkei Asia reports that the Kyoto-based company will reduce switch consoles by 20% by the end of the fiscal year ending March. Overall, that’s about 24 million units less.

Not surprisingly, following the calm 2020, last year we saw new vitality from Nintendo and increased consumer interest.

In fact, 2021 was a great year for the company. In March, Nintendo released a Switch version of the Wii Us Super Mario 3D World. It comes bundled with a short but great game called Bowers Fury. The package sold nearly 6 million copies. Last month, Nintendo released a new model of Switch, the OLED model. The screen is big and bright (although there are few other improvements). Like Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, it’s hard to get. The first Metroid game in almost 20 years, Metroid Dread landed on the same day as OLED, breaking critic praise and sales records. And just last week, Nintendo brought a new Mario Party to the world. Data still arrives, but early whispers suggest that the game is already responsible for the astonishing ending of 1.1 billion friendships.

Nintendo also has a big plan. Next week, we’ll be releasing a major update to the popular Animal Crossing New Horizons Life Sim. Take a closer look at the complete remakes of the two best Pokemon games in the coming weeks. In January, Nintendo will release a new open-world Pokemon game called Pokemon Legends Arceus. All of these are currently unidentified dates, followed by the long-awaited sequel to Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (Don’t hold your breath, but Metroid Prime 4 may one day be included in the mix.)

To date, Switch has sold about 90 million units since 2017 and is on track to exceed the 102 million benchmark set by the Nintendo Wii released in 2006. However, the effects of this latest reduction may already be here. According to NPD data, in September 2021, the 33-month streak of Switch as the best-selling console in the United States ended. I wasn’t seated on the PS5.

