New World Gold Exploit Countermeasures Leads to New Gold Exploits





Amazon Games has temporarily disabled the New World Wealth Transfer feature due to the new Gold Duplicate Exploit in the round. Unfortunately, it seems that the player has created another way to duplicate gold.

When a player joins the game forum and starts a town upgrade, if they wait 30 minutes or exit the game and come back, the cost may be added to the company wallet instead of being removed. I reported that there is. Other players have also jumped in to share that they are experiencing much of the same thing.

A community moderator has jumped in and the team is aware of the exploit and explains that it is “currently investigating the possibility of a gold replica exploit.” Moderators also said that when exploits were investigated, “the team would turn wealth transfer back on,” but it’s not clear which exploits we’re talking about, causing confusion among players. I contacted you for clarification. We will update this story if we get back to you.

The first gold exploitation of New World has surfaced in the last few days, with one of the game’s community managers posting in another forum, with activities such as currency transmission, guild finance, trading exchanges, and player-to-player transactions offline. I explained that there is a lot. The developer makes the fix.

Another community manager warned that anyone caught using this exploit would be banned, and Amazon said it would regain the profits you made.

“We plan to identify the exploit and ban individuals who used it,” Amazon explained in a forum post last night (November 1st). “There is a trade-off tonight while we are considering and testing a fix for the issue. A patch for this issue will be released as soon as possible.”

It’s not the first time I’ve seen something like this in New World, but I won’t share how to do that duplicate glitch here. Last month, the developer had to suspend the transfer of the character as the player found a way to make some extra coins from the process.

Amazon also told players that it was aware of the New World hatchet bug. Normally, the Against All Odds perk boosts the damage output of all enemies within 5 meters by 10%. However, players report that boosts continue to stack after the enemy leaves that radius. So, in theory, it is possible to accumulate large damage bonuses on PvE enemies like wild boars before participating in PvP activities and destroying the house.

If you want to know the latest information about Amazon yourself, it’s best to start with the New World Beginner’s Guide.

