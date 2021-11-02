Ford sells electric crate motors based on Mach-E’s





Ford has launched an electric crate motor with a GT version of the Mustang Mach-E. The Eluminator e-crate motor produces 281 horsepower, 317 lb-ft torque and costs $ 3,900.

The motor is just the first in a series of EV building blocks. Ford says it plans to sell battery systems, motor controllers, inverters and more. All of these make it easy to retrofit an all-electric drivetrain to an internal combustion engine vehicle. Currently, these types of conversions are still mostly limited to specialty stores and enthusiasts who often put parts together from any kind of random location in the supply chain.

To promote the new motor, Ford produced a one-off, all-electric version of the 1978 F-100 pickup truck and brought it to the Special Equipment Markets Association (SEMA) trade fair in Las Vegas. An annual showcase for aftermarket suppliers and custom builders, but as in 2019 when Ford brought the show an all-electric Mustang with a 6-speed manual gearbox, automakers in the electric car space. It’s becoming a place to make fun of some wild ideas, two weeks before Mach-E’s debut.

The Electric F-100 features two e-crate motors for a total of 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft torque, all the same as the top-spec Mustang Mach-EGT performance wrapped in classic Ford Truck styling. is. The truck has the same 15.2-inch driver display on the dashboard as well as the same 15-inch portrait touchscreen, so the interior is also borrowed from Mach-E. The Electric F-100 even has a front trunk under the hood.

A gorgeous blend of old and new, and its one-off too bad. But as Ford fulfills its promise to bring more electric drivetrain components to market, this same style opens the door to more custom builds and retrofits. Despite the cost and effort currently required, there are already many great works.

