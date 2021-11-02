Stellantis leverages technology and digital innovation to make driving safer and more environmentally friendly





Stellantis office in Italy

The car is one of the most important innovations of the last century. But it was not an unreduced blessing, as it caused the deaths of millions of people in the accident and is one of the largest sources of pollution.

Mamatha Chamarthi is Stellantis’ Software Business and Product Management Leader, appointed in April 2021. Stellantis was founded in 2021 following the merger of Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group. The integrated entity has annual revenues of over $ 200 billion.

Talk to Chamarthi about the automotive industry because he doesn’t wear rosy glasses when it comes to problems in the industry, just as technology is inspired and energized by the role it can play in solving problems. Is fresh. ..1.2 million people die each year in car accidents [around the world].. She said there was a 7% increase in the United States last year. She recognizes that autonomous driving is the key to solving these problems, as 95% of the deaths are due to human error. Her goal is to increase human intelligence to radically reduce this. There are larger, broader goals and social challenges that we are pursuing autonomously. As a result, the technology industry is also very fascinated by this area of ​​autonomy.

Stellantis Software Business and Product Management Officer P & L Mamatha Chamarthi

BOSWELLCREATIVE INC

Solving autonomy requires the development of an ecosystem around Stellantis. Again, Chamarthi is in control. Chamarthi is building an ecosystem in partnership with technology companies such as Amazon and Google. We have partnered with Waymo for autonomy. We are also partnering with another traditional car maker like us, BMW, to create Level 2 and above. [autonomy, out of five levels ] Autonomy has been strengthened up to level 3. At level 3, your hands are off the steering wheel, your eyes are off the road for a while, and your feet are off the accelerator and brakes. The company has developed Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, and Congestion Assist as three components to assist in the transition from Level 2 or higher driving to Level 3 or higher.

Chamarthi says it needs to partner with a pure tech company because it has less tech budget than a car company. Companies like Stellantis can provide industry expertise and loyal customers, and technology companies can develop a portfolio of technologies that Stellantis around the world can leverage as they climb the rung towards a higher level of autonomy. increase.

Global warming is another major problem for the automotive industry to solve. Chamarthi acknowledges that transportation is one of the leading causes of air pollution. The US Environmental Protection Agency states that transportation is the third largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Again, she believes that digital innovation should bring better results in that respect as well. Chamarthi needs to find the answer to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Because it is part of our responsibility to leave a cleaner and more environmentally friendly planet for future generations. This is enhanced not only by autonomy, but also by higher levels of electrification and shared mobility.

Chamarthi asked a rhetorical question.What percentage of time do you spend [a car]?? It may be at most 7%. I sit in the driveway, garage, and parking lot 93% of the time. What happens to underutilized assets in our digital economy? We found some creative and innovative ways to use that asset, which created Ride Hailing Shared Mobility. To meet this need, Stellantis launched Free2Move. It gives customers the option of leasing or owning a mobility experience for a period of minutes to years. Delivered as a service, this mobility is not limited to the Stellantis automotive portfolio. The company also provides products and services to its competitors’ portfolios to achieve this.

In addition to the great aspects of digital innovation, Chamarthi is also excited about the experience that can bring it to life through a connected car. Can you personalize your customer’s driving experience? She asked.As an example, she said she could offer a jeep on an off-road trail [for a customer]Plan an end-to-end trail experience for your customers. She likens this to a cruise line excursion. When customers sign up for Free2Move, they have access to multiple vehicles for different types of experiences, each with a level of education and curation to make them safe and interesting.

Prior to his current position, Chamarthi was Stellantis Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer. She sees the evolution from CIOs and CDOs to operating a company’s profit center, more generally representing the rise of technology and digital throughout the business. Increasingly, she said technology was at the forefront and central. It is exciting to drive and shape the automotive industry in these macro trends of autonomy, electrification, connected services and shared mobility. They are all enabled by software and all by technology.It makes perfect sense to me that tech leaders are being asked to lead head-on. [rather] Rather than leading from behind.

Peter High is President of MetisStrategy, a business and IT advisory firm. He wrote two best-selling books and the third, Getting to Nimble, was recently released. He also hosts the Technology podcast series and speaks at conferences around the world. Follow him on Twitter @ PeterAHigh.

