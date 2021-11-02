Big Tech’s transportation vision is terribly wrong





Vividly drawn, reliable, technical and futuristic driving utopian promises have been around for the last 80 years. They guarantee us a future in which traffic jams do not slow down the vehicle and the vehicle does not collide with anything.

But these promises are the reason why we pay less money and attention to transportation that is already safe, spatially efficient, more sustainable and much cheaper today.

By promising perfection, the proponents of the vision of the technological future make the usual sufficiency bland in comparison. According to the author of the propaganda behind the 2018 book celebrating “Our Unmanned Future,” “This book is for all city planners and all taxpayers who are fed up with wasted transportation costs. This is an extraordinary statement, but useful for some drivers, given the public funding that has been spent decades in pursuit of highly automated driving. It offers few benefits other than the benefits, but it’s not a rare position.

[Cover Image: Island Press]Although diverse, there is a common claim to the vision of high-tech driving. With sensor data, state-of-the-art hardware, machine learning, and digital networking, every car’s computer drives more than we can. And faster than we think. But despite the extraordinary technological developments of the last two decades, the practical potential of widespread autonomous driving remains elusive. High-tech “solutions” are always just above the horizon and are supposed to deliver the expected results. But the lack lies not in technology, but in the desire itself. On the other hand, the possible solution diverts us from the sufficiency of transportation by promising the final end of all our suffering: everyone can meet their actual needs. Excellent condition.

The dominant assumption is that an efficient, safe, sustainable and equitable future city of car dependencies is actually possible by ignoring less utopian but more feasible alternatives. Or, at any cost, it is desirable enough to pursue. When pushed, such future promoters point out the obvious flaws in the status quo, as if the universe of our choice was limited to two possibilities: current car dependency or future car dependency. To do. You may hear that people like to drive. But in an environment where there is no good alternative to driving, we cannot say what people like. However, we often hear that technologies like weather are “coming.” For those of us who haven’t developed and sold it, our job is just to anticipate and prepare for the inevitable.

Perhaps the biggest threat to AV is that it assumes car dependencies. Since car dependencies are real (implicit reasoning is performed), how can we make cars safer, more sustainable and more efficient? Such framing does not make much sense than treating tobacco smoking as a constant. Car addiction is nothing more than tobacco addiction. Sure, the news is better for cars. For tobacco addiction, quitting altogether was the only remedy. But we don’t have to abandon the car altogether.

Cars, even traditional cars, can be one of many useful devices for a variety of mobility tools. The threat is car addiction, there is no good choice, even poor people have to drive and ride a car, the shape of the city completely changes around the car and nothing else works If you do not.

Above all, AV is not the solution to the mobility problem. Car addiction is the biggest victory of consumerism. Self-driving promoters are less interested in human movement than maintaining car dependencies. AV can serve as a minor supplement to a variety of mobility systems. But just as filtered “low tar” cigarettes have been a dangerous detour to prolong smoking for decades, AV is more sustainable, cheaper, and healthier. , A dangerous distraction from the means we already have to ensure fairer urban mobility.

Real city mobility innovation requires autonomous people, travelers with choices, rather than self-driving cars. This requires the reinvention or rediscovery of innovation. The complete innovation palette includes tech, zero tech, and everything in between. These full-spectrum innovations leverage human intelligence within the mobility system rather than designing it. It will learn from history instead of despising it. It’s time to try it seriously. Rescue innovation from techno futurists and regain the tools they have eliminated, and with full-spectrum innovation, more today, at a much lower cost than they promise to offer at an unlimited cost that constantly recedes. You can see that you can. Future date.

It became a cliché. Whether you like it or not, self-driving cars are coming and it’s faster than you think. It doesn’t matter what we want, as technology is said to have driven history and technology has chosen self-driving cars. Meeting your needs has never been the key.

We must reject the situation assembled for us and assemble it for ourselves. If you stop subsidizing the wrong tools so generously, it will help you to use the right tools for your work. Public transport is often criticized as a waste of public subsidy prodigal, but it cannot start competing for this title in the car. Even in crowded areas, drivers rarely pay for the expensive road capacity they use. Their petrol tax covers only a small portion of the cost and payments are decoupled from the value of road capacity used. “Highways, and except for a short period of our country’s history, have never paid for themselves through a tax that highway proponents call’user tolls’,” the public interest research group reports. bottom.

Ask us what future we want and what we need, and then talk about the technology we need to make it happen. We make mistakes when assembling our work as an adaptation to new technology. Better results can be achieved by adapting the technology to your goals. If we can agree that our mobility objectives include sustainability, affordability, efficiency, inclusiveness, fairness and health in a controversial proportion, we will finally maximize what technology offers. Can be used for.

