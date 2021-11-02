Self-driving delivery company Nuro wins $ 600 million and partners with Google





Self-driving car (AV) company Nuro has raised $ 600 million in Series D round funding from prominent investors such as Tiger Global Management and Google. This brings its valuation to $ 8.6 billion, a significant increase from the $ 5 billion valuation less than a year ago, sources said.

Founded in 2016, Nuro seeks to take advantage of the changing consumer expectations and trends accelerated by the pandemic, the way e-commerce experiences. Customers in supported US locales place online orders directly with Nuros partners, and Nuros’ so-called zero-crew autonomous delivery vehicles transport anything from groceries to pharmacy prescriptions.

Alongside Google’s brother Waymo, Nuro emerged last year as one of the leading players in commercial self-driving car space. Such companies can now be billed with permission from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Because of its unmanned delivery service.

In a press release, Tiger Global partner Griffin Schroeder said the advent of ubiquitous on-demand e-commerce is changing the way products are accessed. Nuro is a bridge to an era of sustainable, low-cost, autonomous local delivery.

Google factor

In addition to funding, Nuro also revealed a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud. It supports the large scale and capacity needed to run autonomous driving simulation workloads and provides Nuro with smart and storage access to machine learning. A huge amount of data generated by the vehicle.

Interestingly, the duo also revealed that it would explore other commercial opportunities together to strengthen and transform local commerce, but does not provide details on exactly what this entails. It was.

Nurohad previously raised about $ 1.5 billion and invested another $ 600 million in banks to raise enough funds to further develop and deploy autonomous delivery services in some of the largest brands across the United States. doing. Indeed, Nuro has a fairly impressive roster. For customers such as Kroger, Dominos, Walmart, CVS

In addition to lead backers Tiger Global Management and Google, the New Ross Series D Round has led many prominent investors, including Kroger and SoftBank Vision Fund 1.

