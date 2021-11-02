Cendyn and Pegasus merge





London, UK Today, Cendyn, a leading provider of cloud-based software and e-commerce services for the hospitality industry, has signed a merger agreement with Pegasus, a leading provider of revenue and distribution solutions for the hospitality industry. The combination of the two will provide hotel owners with a platform to maximize direct booking channels and enhance the guest experience at all touchpoints. As many hotel owners struggle with resources and profitability, the merger provides a lifeline for those seeking to build top-line revenue through direct channels.

At the heart of the merger are Cendyns Customer Data Platform, Starling, and Pegasus CRS. The combination gives hoteliers access to a true recording system for all guest profiles and rates. Leveraging the integrity of these key data points, hotel owners can be at the forefront of personalization and improve the direct booking experience.

I was very excited about this combination with Pegasus. Tim Sullivan, CEO and President of Cendyn, said the merger of these companies will bring size and stability to customers as the industry recovers from the pandemic, giving hoteliers a vertically integrated technology platform that can meet a wide range of hospitality needs. It states that it will be provided. .. “Seamless integration between these solutions enhances our commitment to personalizing and optimizing guest journeys and enabling hotel owners to maximize direct booking channels.”

“At Pegasus, hoteliers strived to provide guests with the best direct booking channel experience while ensuring a comprehensive distribution of inventory. The combination of Cendyn and Pegasus takes this to the next level. Enables unprecedented personalization of the guest experience. Pegasus CEO Gautam Lara is in the search and booking phase, but long-term between hoteliers and their guests throughout the customer’s life cycle. He said he has a good understanding of profitable relationships.

The combination of these companies and their solutions will allow hoteliers to regain control of the direct booking channel after the pandemic. In addition, Highgate Chief Commercial Officer Ankur Raindev states that revenue needs can be a top priority and demand can be driven when needed.

The merger follows the 2019 merger of Cendyn and Rainmaker, and more recently the merger of Cendyn and NextGuest in 2021. In 2019, Travel Tripper and Pegasus merged. By integrating these enterprise software solutions in the industry, Cendyn was able to lead global growth and optimize services for hoteliers looking to achieve massive revenue growth. ..

The financial details of the merger have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to normal closing conditions.

About Pegasus

Pegasus combines high-tech innovation with high-touch services to give hoteliers more control over their revenue and distribution strategies. After the merger with Travel Tripper, Pegasus will enable hotel owners to connect with guests through an innovative and flexible platform for booking, e-commerce, global sales and business intelligence solutions to meet the demand for hotels, including Pegasus. Promote and improve profitability and profitability. Selected as Best CRS2020 by CRS, Hotel Tech Report. With over 30 years of experience in global distribution, Pegasus serves hotels in 120 countries from eight offices in New York, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hyderabad. For more information, please visit www.pegs.com.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is an innovative cloud software and service provider for the hospitality industry. Their software solutions drive sales, marketing, and revenue performance for tens of thousands of hotels around the world with a focus on integrated hotel CRM, hotel sales, and revenue strategy technology platforms. Cendyn Hospitality Cloud provides a complete set of software services for the industry, coordinating marketing, sales, and revenue teams to optimize strategies and drive performance and loyalty across business units. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, USA, Cendyn has offices worldwide in Germany, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, and proudly serves customers in 143 countries. Their software solutions provide billions of data-driven personalized communications on behalf of their customers each year. For more information on Cendyn, please visit cendyn.com.

