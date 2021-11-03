Google invests in robot delivery company Nuro





Google was a surprise investor in the self-driving platform Nuro in its recent $ 600 million Series D funding round, according to a Forbes report on Tuesday (November 2nd).

SoftBank and Toyotas Woven Capital are led by Tiger Global Management, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity, Gaorong Capital, SoftBanks Vision Fund, T. According to RowePrice, supermarket chain Kroger, report.

Dave Ferguson, co-founder and president of Nuro, said in a Forbes report that he was thrilled to have the support of these prominent investors and world-class businesses, and that I wanted to improve the community and revitalize local commerce. We are honored to support our vision.

We are confident that this investment will allow us to use Nuros technology to accelerate our commercialization strategy and improve our daily lives.

Focusing on delivering goods using robotic self-driving cars, Nuro has worked with FedEx, Walmart, CVS, Kroger, Dominos Pizza and others in Texas, Arizona and California. Chipotle is also an investor in the company.

In addition to Google’s investment in Nuro, the two companies have also signed a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud for large-scale autonomous driving simulation, machine learning services, and data storage from vehicles.

According to Nuros’ announcement, the two companies will also look for opportunities to strengthen and transform local commerce.

Nuro announced in August that it would invest $ 40 million in manufacturing plants and test sites near Las Vegas to boost the production of thousands of battery-powered robotic delivery vehicles. The company is working with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to develop new vehicles with its latest battery packs and motor systems.

Earlier this year, FedEx signed a multi-year contract with Neuro, a pilot program focused on multi-stop and booking-based delivery in the Houston area, the latter autonomous delivery as part of the transportation and logistic giant’s operations. I tested the vehicle. Nuro partnered with Dominos in April.

