Spain adopts EU copyright law, paving the way for Google News to revive





Madrid, November 2 (Reuters)-Spain has adopted a European Union copyright directive that allows third-party online news platforms to negotiate directly with content providers, the government said Tuesday, Alphabet (GOOGL) .O) Go back to the country on Google News.

Google News, which links to third-party content, was closed in Spain in late 2014 in response to a law that required a lump sum license fee to republish headlines and news excerpts. ..

EU law, which must be adopted by all Member States, requires sharing revenue with publishers on platforms such as Google, Facebook (FB.O), but there is no one-time charge and publishers and individuals or You can reach a group agreement. ..

Google said it wanted to bring the news service back to Spain, but said it would scrutinize the law before making a firm commitment.

“Based on the initial information, the terms seem promising for the possibility of launching Google News in Spain, but we need to confirm the final law before making a formal announcement.” A spokeswoman said in an email.

The Spanish Ministry of Culture said the new law would bring national copyright law in step with the digital environment and help artists and creators receive fair rewards for their work.

Arsenio Escolar, chairman of the CLABE Publishers Association, which groups around 1,000 media outlets, including major digital brands such as El Espanol and Eldiario.es, said he was happy with the new law.

“We’re happy because media publishers have regained the reins of managing our rights and were hijacked by a law at CLABE a few years ago that we always considered unjust and harmful. “He said in an email to his peers.

Reuters reported in February that some publishers, represented by the AMI Media Association, which primarily represents old guards of traditional media, were in favor of maintaining the old system.read more

AMI declined to comment on Tuesday.

Report by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo.Edited by Susan Fenton and Gareth Jones

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

