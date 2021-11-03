Google has released a fingerprint sensor calibration tool for Pixel 6, but use with caution





Last month, Google officially uncovered Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s latest mobile phones feature a clean design, upgraded camera hardware, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, and the latest version of Android. But the Google Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor is controversial. Not only is there a speed issue, but many are worried that replacing the screen may cause the fingerprint sensor to stop working. However, Google has since added a fingerprint sensor calibration repair option to the Pixel Update and Repair tool.

The Google Pixel Update and Repair Tool does exactly what’s written on the can. Used to repair Pixel smartphones, especially if you start messing around with custom ROMs and other smartphone changes. One of the recently added and previously unavailable features is the “Install Fingerprint Calibration Software” feature. Google explains its purpose as follows:

“Install the fingerprint scanner calibration software under the display. This is required if you are replacing the display. This software supports Pixel6, 6Pro.”

Previously, buyers were worried that Google would impose restrictions on screen replacement and require service from an official retailer, unlike what Apple did with Touch ID before. That may be the case, but YouTuber, who swapped the Pixel 6 Pro’s screen, hints at the fact that it might work. They say that you need to run the fingerprint sensor calibration tool after replacing the display, and then the phone needs to be factory reset.

For clarity, there is no guarantee that this will actually work, but it is worth paying attention in case you want to replace the screen yourself. Also, it is not recommended to use this with daily drivers without backup. After running the fingerprint sensor, it may not be available until you reset the phone, as if a factory reset was required. Please let us know in the comments if you want to use it in the end.

Thanks to Jeske Niklas for the hint!

