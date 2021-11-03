Here’s how the UAE pursues digital vision and strategy:





What was the inspiration for this book?

Dr. Saeed: What we wanted to record the UAE’s digital transformation journey over the last two decades is that it gives leaders, entrepreneurs and practitioners around the world a digital mindset and approach to local leaders and executives in how to use technology. Because I thought it would inspire me. For the improvement of people and society. And I wanted to offer takeaways and lessons to other leaders and innovators around the world.

Ranjit: Dr. Saeed and I have had the opportunity to take a closer look at the UAE’s digital transformation journey for the past 20 years. In 2018, I noticed that the book was not written, even though several articles were published about the purpose and achievements of the UAE. The articles and presentations at the various conferences we saw did not fully capture the passion, motivation, and personal efforts of the individuals who are leading this transformation across the country. That triggered a discussion between us, and a year later it became a book.

What did writing the book Digital Nation teach you? What surprised you most?

Dr. Saeed: From the writing of Digital Nation, I personally learned that transformation is not about technology, but about enabling people to reach their business goals. Technology acts as a realization tool that delivers better results when people are at the heart of digital transformation and are ready to take full advantage of it. UAE leaders and executives understood this very well and adopted this approach in implementing the UAE Digital Vision. I was surprised that this book was widely accepted and in demand at home and abroad. Others have quoted and mentioned the book at several international events, such as the Norwegian Innovation Week and the Barcelona Smart City Expo. At one point, it was one of the best-selling technology books on Amazon.ae.

Ranjit: The writing process was a learning journey. We wanted to capture the personal stories and experiences of key private and public sector figures who played a central role in the transformation. To achieve this, we interviewed them in detail. The personal stories of these individuals have captivated everything that could not be included in the book due to lack of space. Some aspects that surprised us are the high level of motivation, pride and deep involvement of these executives, their willingness to reach seemingly unlikely goals, and the UAE’s ability to become a world leader in technology. It was their almost unwavering belief. ..

What are some notable examples of digital transformation you have encountered since your book was published?

Dr. Saeed: Digital transformation is progressing at a very fast pace in the UAE. It is worth mentioning that the UAE government is ranked as one of the very highest Govtech leaders in the world in a recent World Bank report. As a step towards accelerating the transition to the digital economy and adopting new workplace practices, the UAE Cabinet has given the title of Minister of AI, emphasizing the UAE government’s vision for digital, and for AI, digital economy, and remote work applications. Renamed to Minister. Adopting new business models and practices in the economy and workplace. In March 2021, the Dubai Digital Authority announced the results of the Dubai Paperless Strategy declared in 2018, the first time the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) became 100% paperless, eliminating paper trading and offering everything. Announced that it is the government sector of Dubai. Services using digital channels. At the same time, other government sectors are moving forward according to plans to achieve 100% digitalization by the end of 2021.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has deployed a chatbot service called Covid-19’s virtual doctors to help the general public when doctors and medical staff are busy seeing patients. People can use this service to assess whether their symptoms may be related to the Covid-19 virus. These are just a few of the many other digital innovations that have sprung up since the launch of the English version of Digital Nation in 2019.

Ranjit: Our book was published before the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly accelerated digital transformation in the UAE. Overnight shift to contactless digital services for government and financial services, unprecedented massive growth to remote (and now increasingly hybrid) working models, adoption of online and hybrid learning, online commerce and direct sales Increasing dependence (D2C) services, and the rapid adoption of remote counseling in healthcare, are just some of the many trends that continue to shape the UAE’s digital economy.

How do you respond to changing technology trends in the rapidly changing digital world?

Dr. Saeed: Today, I think prediction and foresight are important for an organization to survive an uncertain and rapidly changing situation. To be a future-ready organization, the future comes from visionary development in terms of skilled talent, digital mindset leadership, and digital strategy that is value-driven and very well aligned with business strategy. I need a vision of.

Ranjit: Responding to technical turmoil is not an option, but every country or organization needs to be competitive in the global digital economy. In many cases, a cultural shift is needed – from consuming realization technology to innovation. This may sound cliché, but leadership is important. In the United Arab Emirates, national leaders shape the technology vision, revitalize government sectors, businesses, citizens and residents, and mobilize around them to carry out that vision. I succeeded in doing so. It is important to delegate ownership of technology-driven innovation to the pyramids. We need to prioritize digital human resources development. In addition to developing technical skills for specific technologies such as AI, critical thinking and creativity need to be fostered to drive innovation.

What’s your advice for organizations trying to stay momentum on their digital transformation journey?

Dr. Saeed: 1. Take a customer-centric approach to digital transformation with a focus on customer experience, whether internal or external.

2. Invest in building skilled talent and technology infrastructure to effectively and agilely implement digital transformation initiatives.

Ranjit: During the pandemic, I witnessed the rise of many born digital companies that could take advantage of changing situations. At the same time, we’ve also found that some traditional organizations are adapting digitally enhanced products, services, and experiences to quickly launch, compete, and often dominate the industry. Organizations need to focus on digitizing every step of their customer journey and continually improve their experience at every touchpoint. To do this, you need to use analytics, AI, and algorithms to constantly extract insights from customer data, personalize your experience, provide suboptimal actions, and collect feedback.

Published by Motivate Media Group, Digital Nation is available in both English and Arabic at all major bookstores and BooksArabia.com.

