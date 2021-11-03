American Innovation and Choice Online Act





Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Last month, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Charles Ernest Grassley (R-IA) gave Big Tech the latest, perhaps most noticeable date of proposed American innovation and elective online legislation. Fired the legislative salvo to collect. The Senate bill updates the antitrust law with the specific goal of governing large technology companies. Under the direction of Klobuchars, this is a year-long hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust law, and consumer rights investigating the behavior of Apple, Google, and other major tech companies. It was done later.

The Senate bill explicitly targets a small group of companies that operate the target platform. The target platform (1) has 50 million monthly active users or 100,000 monthly active business users. (2) Sales or market capitalization exceed $ 550 billion. (3) An important trading partner for the sale or provision of products or services offered on or directly related to the online platform. This description means only the largest and most dominant technology platform.

The Senate bill is primarily aimed at reducing the ability of large tech companies to leverage key platforms to prioritize their products and services and effectively crowd other competing companies on the platform. increase. The bill aims to provide a more equitable competition for competing companies to compete with major tech companies on their platforms in three main ways.

First, the bill explicitly prohibits unfair priority.[s] The operator of the Eligible Platform owns a product, service, or business more than that of another Business User on the Eligible Platform in a manner that would seriously damage competition on the Eligible Platform. increase. Second, if the bill conflicts with a product or service owned by an operator of the Covered Platform, it prohibits unreasonable interference with competitors seeking to provide the product, service or business on the Target Platform. increase. Third, the bill prohibits companies operating the target platform from discriminating against the application or enforcement of the Terms of Service for other business users on the platform.

The bill also specifies seven specific business practices for big tech companies to take advantage of covered platforms as a tort for their competitive advantage. Perhaps the most important of these is access to or mutual access to the same platform, operating system, hardware, or software features that the products, services, or business units owned by the target platform operator compete with or will likely do so. It is prohibited to limit the ability of competitors to operate. It competes with the products and services offered by business users on the target platform. This has a direct impact on companies like Apple that prohibit sideloading and have tight control over the programs and applications that can run on the operating system.In addition, the bill limits the treatment of tech companies.[ing their] Your product, service, or business unit has an advantage over that of other business users over being treated under standards that require all business users to be treated neutrally, fairly, and without discrimination. is. Covered platform. The ban seems to imply Google, which has long accused competitors of biasing search results in favor of their products and services.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is attached to a house bill called the American Choice and Innovation Online Act. The House bill, submitted by Democrat David Siciline (RI-01) and Republican Ken Buck (CO-04) on June 11, was voted by the House Judiciary Committee on June 24. Eight Republican co-sponsors. Senate iterations appear to have similar appeal throughout the aisle. The twelve Republicans include six Democrats and six Republicans. Despite bipartisan support, neither bill has yet received a floor vote.

Importantly, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act is one of the most prominent and widely-supported antitrust bills announced this year, but it’s not the only one. In addition to the American Choice and Innovation Online Act, the House Antitrust Subcommittee also announced that it will enhance compatibility and competition by enabling the Service Switching (ACCESS) Act (transparent and third-party accessible). Requires a target platform to maintain a complete set of interfaces … to allow secure transfer of data to users), Ending Platform Monopolies Act (at least 50 million monthly active US-based) Prohibition of technology platforms with more than $ 600 billion in market capital by users and the sale of products or services they own and control), Platform Competition and Opportunity Law (shifting the burden of proof in merger reviews and target platforms) Require to prove that the acquisition is legal), and the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act (Hartscot Rodino Act filing-related fee increase for large-scale mergers)).

On the Senate side, Senator Klobuchar introduced the 2021 Competition and Antimonopoly Act Enforcement Reform Act. This will increase the antitrust enforcement budget, strengthen the ban on anti-competitive mergers, and update the Clayton Act to ban exclusive acts that pose a significant risk of harming competition. .. In addition, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has tightened antitrust laws (making market share estimates for merger reviews and systematizing consumer welfare standards), state antitrust laws. The Enforcement Venue Act (which allows state lawyers in general to retain antitrust defendants) has been introduced), and the One Agency Act (integration of merger reviews at the Ministry of Justice). Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has also introduced 21st Century Trustbusting, which explicitly prohibits mergers and acquisitions of companies with a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion.

While it is highly unlikely that all of these competing bills will be legislated, legislated antitrust reforms targeting Big Tech seem almost inevitable.

Copyright 2021, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 306

