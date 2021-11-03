Google Sheets adds some menu extensions with icons to make things easier to find





Sheets has many options, many of which are directly in the menu system. These are notorious for being hard to find, and to simplify web apps for data management, Google has enhanced some of the menus above.

In a new keyword blog post, the company outlined its efforts to make these dropdowns more visually appealing and accessible. We want it to be easier to navigate in the process, even on devices with small screens. As a result, some menu items may have been moved slightly to make them easier to find. An example of this is that instead of navigating to the top, you can now use the right-click menu to freeze a column.

Menu bars and right-click menus have been shortened to fit the screen, and specific item descriptions have been shortened for faster recognition to prevent elements from disappearing from the screen and disappearing, resulting in files as a whole. ,edit,[表示],[挿入],[フォーマット],[日付],[ツール],[拡張機能],[ヘルプ],and[ユーザー補助]All menus have minor tweaks.

The biggest change is the shape of the new icon to the left of every menu item. It’s clear that visual elements make things easier to find, and it’s strange to me that they didn’t exist before. Seats have always been of a more practical nature, but as Google services are used by more types of people during a pandemic and adopted in different workflows in different industries, the company simplifies things a bit. I clearly realized that I needed to.

For both Rapid Release Domains and Scheduled Release Domains, these extended menus should be visible to domains and their organizations when launched on October 26th. If you don’t see it yet and have a Google Workspace account, G Suite Basic or Business account, or even a personal Google account, the company is already in the process of deployment and should be done in the next 7 days.

