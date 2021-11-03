Georgetown ISD Votes for New Facilities, Technologies to Respond to District Growth





Posted by: Athulya Rajakumar, Kaitlyn Karmout

Posted: November 2, 2021 / 7:18 pm CDT / Updated: November 2, 2021 / 8:58 pm CDT

Georgetown High School Eagle Innovation Center (KXAN / Kaitlyn Karmout)

Georgetown, Texas (KXAN) The Georgetown ISD Board has approved an order requesting a $ 381.67 million bond. This bond covers the district’s growth, dilapidated facilities, technology, art and athletics.

Part of the Proposed Future Innovation Center, where Georgetown voters decide on $ 381 million in bonds

Proposal A focuses on school construction and refurbishment. The $ 333.4 million proposal will be used to build two new primary schools, a new junior high school facility, and a complex that houses advanced technology programs. It will also be used for land acquisition and future facility design, upgraded safety and security infrastructure, Eastview and Georgetown High School Ag barns, HVAC and roof upgrades. And buses and maintenance vehicles.

Proposal B focuses on technical improvements. The $ 16.5 million proposal not only supports the district’s one-to-one initiative, but also improves the infrastructure that supports connectivity.

Proposal C is demanding $ 7.3 million to refurbish the interior of the Klett Performing Arts Center.

Proposal D requires $ 23.6 million for swimming facilities in the district.

Proposal E demands $ 850,000 to refurbish the Georgetown High School tennis court.

The decisions of both councils on the following proposals came after a series of meetings and recommendations from the Citizens Advisory Board. The CAC investigated current facility assessments, demographic reports, registration forecasts, financial information, and district current and future needs.

According to a recent demographic survey, the area is expected to grow to 2,400 students over the next five years and nearly 6,000 by 2031.

Voters in Georgetown have different feelings about the election day bond proposal.

“I believe they shouldn’t just focus on infrastructure, they need to focus on people as well. We need more African-American and Spanish teachers. Georgetown needs these We tend not to address the issue and we need to address it, “says Lamar Claypool.

Lamar Claypool says he has grandchildren at Georgetown ISD but chose not to vote for the bond due to the lack of diversity and inclusiveness programs within the district.

While others support the bond.

“The better the school, the better the value of your property,” said Greg Kinsky. “The school has no children, but I hope the school structure is good.”

Click here for more information on the 2021 Georgetown Bond Referendum.

