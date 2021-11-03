SPAC Shareholders Approve Public Debut of Self-Driving Startup Aurora Innovation





Shareholders of special-purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners Y approved a business combination with autonomous driving startup Aurora Innovation on Tuesday. As a result, Aurora will be traded on Nasdaq on Thursday.

Completion of the SPAC, including a Securities and Exchange Commission review, took less than four months, among the fastest SPAC mergers to date. The business combination is expected to end on Wednesday, and Aurora will receive approximately $ 1.8 billion in revenue raised by RTPY and Aurora’s balance sheet cash.

When the merger was announced in July, revenue included Aurora’s $ 600 million in cash, for a total of $ 2.5 billion. It was unclear whether the small numbers reflected early redemption by Aurora’s cash burns or SPAC investors. SPAC investors can opt out of trading and regain $ 10 per share if they don’t like the merger target.

The speed of trading is surprising as the SEC’s scrutiny of SPACs, which have a shorter path to public trading with looser rules than traditional initial public offerings, is increasing.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ: RTPY) and the founders of Aurora have agreed to lock up their shares for four years, with 25% released each year after expected closure on Wednesday. Other shareholders who have purchased RTPY shares as part of a private investment in public equity (PIPE) may not sell the shares for 180 days.

Embark Trucks SPAC will be closed next week

The total number of votes will be included in the SEC8-K filing, which will not be available on the SEC website on Tuesday night. RTPY will change its name to Aurora Innovation Inc. It will be traded under the NASDAQ: AUR and NASDAQ: AUROW ticker symbols, reflecting the stock subscription rights received by PIPE and other early investors as part of the SPAC purchase.

Embark Trucks, the second SPAC-sponsored autonomous trucking company, will close its business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. next Tuesday and will begin trading by next weekend.

The third autonomous truck, SPAC, Plus, has been postponed and sponsored by Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. It will not be closed by next Monday, which is the latest date given by.

Starting with the Aurora Horizon unmanned truck in 2023 and the autonomous ride-haling passenger car in 2024, Aurora has built technology and business to commercialize autonomous driving on a large scale in both truck and passenger movement. I am. Its truck manufacturing partner is Paccar Inc. And Volvo Trucks are included. , Both invested in Aurora.

Revenues from business combinations represent the primary procurement of the largest self-driving car or robotics company to date in public transactions.

Aurora co-founder and CEO Chris Armson said at the time of closure, the new capital will be the time to provide technology to make goods and people move safer, more reliable and more efficient. Further support for the line.

Related article:

Endangered SPAC? Plus public trading passes can be at risk

Paccar and Volvo invest $ 10.6 billion in SPAC in autonomous driving technology company Auroras

Aurora, Paccar and FedEx collaborate to test autonomous trucks in Texas

Click here for more Freight Waves articles by Alan Adler.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/spac-shareholders-approve-public-debut-for-self-driving-startup-aurora-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos