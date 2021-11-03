Ford makes classic trucks electric with Mustang Mach-EGT feature





With a “back to the future” move, Ford Motor Company electrified gas-powered F-series pickups from the 1970s to earlier.

It is a 1978 Ford F-100 pickup with a battery electric powertrain and twin front and rear electric traction motors.

“480 hp. Zero emissions. It’s completely (explosive) ridiculous,” Ford North America Product Communications Director Mike Levine told Free Press.

He said this could have been the case if Ford had built a new all-electric F-150 Lightning in 1978.

The interior is designed like a Mustang Mach-EGT. Like the all-electric Mach-E, it has a 15.5-inch display screen. Its powertrain is the same as that used in the Mustang Mach-EGT Performance Edition.

Equipped with electric motors in classic cars is currently on the rise.

And all electric trucks are a top priority for many.

Ford confirmed on Tuesday that Lightning had more than 160,000 reservations pending.

Therefore, if you calculate with a paper napkin, you can estimate it to be $ 50,000 per F-150 Lightning, which is about $ 8 billion.

Meanwhile, General Motors announced the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup last year, selling the first 10,000 units within 10 minutes. GM will begin production of all-electric off-road pickups by the end of the year. In January, GM plans to unveil the Chevrolet Silverado E pickup at CES in Las Vegas. Stellantis plans to build an all-electric Ram1500.

All other electric truck competitors have also launched.

Dearborn carmakers warn at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday about a unique surprise that is a week-long highlight of previewing tens of billions of dollars in car aftermarket goods did not do it.

This particular F-100 is intended to put the spotlight on the crate emotors that Ford sells as an aftermarket product. Mach-EGT Performance Edition front motor.

“Electric motor conversion isn’t suitable for all classic cars and rods, but there’s no doubt that some Ford fanatics appreciate the electric powertrain options for Ford Performance muscle machines,” motortrend.com said. Is writing. August.

Automakers, including Tesla, make a lot of money with aftermarket accessories.

“The Eluminator electric crate motor is expected to be the first type designed, developed and offered by a partner brand supplier … Weighing only 205 lbs, this electric generator is 281 hp, 317 lbs. The Eluminator Crate Engine Package includes a high-voltage motor-to-traction inverter harness, a low-voltage harness connector, and a vent tube assembly, “Ford wrote on the Ford Performance website. increase.

“So know this about post-purchase applications related to throbbing, visceral-enhancing, high-performance electric technology: we share your enthusiasm … and much more to come. “The site says.

Price tag: $ 3,900, traction inverter, control system, battery not included.

Ford says it provides 281 hp and 317 lb-ft torque, and it can be purchased online through dealers or directly through Ford Performance Parts.

Classic mods

Industry observer John McKelroy, host of the “Autoline After Hours” podcast and webcast, said this type of debut creates an important topic.

“All car makers in GM, Ford and Stellantis sell crate motors with huge markup,” he said.

“No doubt few people love the idea of ​​putting a classic car on electricity, but not so many,” McKelroy said. “I have an old Citroen (1968). It takes 5-10 minutes to actually start and warm up. With electricity, I just jump in. The engine isn’t warm, so the street Don’t get in the way. Boom, you just go. Then you can tap your back because you helped save the environment. “

