How to report a search console issue to Google





Problems with user management and domain validation in the search console can now be reported directly to Google with the click of a button.

This feature is an extension of the program that Google launched earlier this year, allowing you to report urgent bugs.

First, Google introduced the ability to report security issues found in searches. The program was then extended to reports on indexing bugs.

You can now notify Google about urgent bugs in the search console, such as not being able to verify your domain.

Learn more about how to use this feature and the types of problems that this feature can help you solve.

Report search console issues to Google

Search console users signed in to the United States will immediately see “Report User Management Issues” or “Report Domain Validation Issues” when they see a particular help document.

Screenshot of support.google.com/webmasters in October 2021.

With the click of a button, you can enter details in the error report and it will be sent directly to Google.

However, first, Google will provide you with a series of troubleshooting steps related to the problem you are experiencing.

If they fail, you can submit a report.

These buttons are not the first option to ask for help with a search console issue.

The best way to resolve domain verification and user management issues in the search console is to read Google’s help guide or start a thread in the community forums.

If you can’t find the help you’re looking for in these resources,[ユーザー管理の問題を報告する]or[ドメイン検証の問題を報告する]You can use the button to make Google aware of the problem.

This feature is currently piloted only in the United States and support is currently available only in English.

Google has reassessed the usefulness of this feature and may extend it further next month.

If you don’t see the new button now, it should appear within next week.

Source: Google Search Central on Twitter

Featured images: 1000s_pixels / Shutterstock

