According to CBRE’s Tech30 report, DFW is the top 10 market for tech software employment growth »Dallas Innovates





Illustration: Thinkhubstudio / iStock

Dallas / Fort Worth is a top-growth, high-tech city ranked as one of the top markets with significant technological growth over the last decade.

Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firms recently released a Tech-30 report to measure the impact of the industry on the US and Canadian office markets.

Overall verdict? The tech industry is more essential than ever in the post-COVID world and “helps the early-stage office market recover.”

CBRE describes Tech-30 as a market driven by rapid innovation to increase productivity and advance the digital lifestyle. Overall, the technology industry has contributed 1.6 million jobs since 2010 and 219,000 jobs since last year.

The report states that tech employment has recovered rapidly after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. These jobs supported most of the Tech-30-ranked markets and were “proven to be resilient,” says CBRE.

Dallas Fort Worth Fares

The report shows that the growth rate over the last two years (2019 and 2020) has increased by 12.7%, with Dallas / Fort Worth ranked eighth in tech software and service employment growth. By comparison, the region saw an increase of 10.7% from 2017 and 2018.

This corresponds to 13,692 new tech jobs in DFW for the current period, and 7,731 in 2017 and 2018.

DFW was one of only 11 markets that grew the same or better in these two periods.

Toronto leads the Tech-30 market with employment growth in 2019 and 2020, up 26.4%, with Seattle (22%), Vancouver (21%), New York (18%) and Austin (16%). Follow it.

In its findings, CBRE further investigated how these jobs affected rent in the office market. This is because the two are highly correlated. DFW ranks 14th in its growth rate, up 4.5% from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2021.

From the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2021, office rents also increased by more than 10% in four major tech submarkets. Oakland / East End in Pittsburgh, Downtown West in Toronto, Lake Union in Seattle, Far North in Dallas.

However, DFW saw a 1.5% decrease in total building inventory between the third quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021.

Important point

CBRE reports that the total growth of the Tech-30 market for high-tech software and services jobs has been above the US average over the last two years, at 11.3% vs. 7.5%, respectively.

Of these markets, 19 outperformed the country’s high-tech employment growth rate of 7.5%. Dallas Fort Worth was one of them.

“The growth outlook for the tech industry remains strong as the beneficial business trends triggered by the pandemic are expected to withstand and accelerate economic transformation,” the report said. “The Tech-30 market and its most technology-intensive submarkets will benefit from the growth trends of the technology industry, which are likely to be least affected by evolving remote and hybrid work arrangements.

“Technical jobs are above pre-pandemic highs and future growth is expected to outpace many other office-use industries.”

In summary, CBRE says the Tech-30 market has stable average office rents in the top tech submarkets. Total sublease space availability has increased by 90% since March 2020.

CBRE reports that tech companies are responsible for 23 percent of the 134 million square feet of sublease space currently available. The riskiest market is San Francisco, with Seattle, Austin and Chicago far apart.

Combining Tech-30’s technical momentum, office market performance, and demand recovery, CBRE ranks Charlotte as the top market ready for growth.

And while the tech industry has grown more diverse over the last five years, it’s still mostly male (only 33% of its employees are female). CBRE data also show that Hispanics, Blacks, and other races are still undervalued in technology.

Hispanics, blacks, and other races make up only 17.8% of the industry’s workforce, compared to 61.1% of whites. Asians make up 21.1 percent.

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up daily to monitor what’s new in Dallas / Fort Worth and what’s next:

read more

In the Dallas region, which ranks 8th in AI posts, technology-related job listings increased the most month-on-month from June to July.

The gender gap in computing is getting worse. In 1995, 37% of computer scientists were women, but today it has dropped to 24%. State Farm is taking action at the new STEM Summit, involving girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Registration is accepted until September 18th.

Dallas is ranked as one of the top cities in the United States for tech professionals, and UT Dallas and Full Stack have launched four skill training bootcamps focused on coding, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps. .. The online boot camp starts in November and costs $ 11,995 each.

North Texas has a lot to see, hear, and see. Here are the recommendations of our editors.

Last week, BUiLT International celebrated its first anniversary as a non-profit organization working to promote black representatives and participation in technology. The founder of the organization, Peter Beasley, has been voted chairman of the board for another year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/dfw-is-a-top-10-market-for-high-tech-software-job-growth-per-cbres-tech-30-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos