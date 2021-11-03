Why Google is Fully Promoting Pixel 6





Search giants are preparing for what is said to be the biggest media investment in corporate history to promote the latest Google handset.

Despite having complete control over the software world, Google’s smartphone efforts have never fully responded to its reputation. The well-reviewed range of Pixel smartphones occupies a small part of the smartphone market, lagging behind rivals Apple and Samsung.

However, in the latest earnings announcement, Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat is committed to promoting the latest products, so he invests in anticipating higher-than-usual marketing costs for the rest of the year. I told my house. Costs need to be heavier later in the year to support holiday product launches.

One of these major product launches is the Pixel 6, the latest version of the Pixel series of smartphones. The Pixel series currently accounts for about 2% of the total smartphone market. The lack of traction in terms of consumers picking up Google phones is that there are many brands that are challenging in terms of hardware, and rival brand awareness. It’s expensive, so you can focus on promoting your new cell phone. One way to increase the share of the public mind.

Eileen Mannion, Vice President of Marketing at Google UK, said: Smartphone users make trade-offs between brands, prices, and features. Our goal is to build the right product for the right user at the right cost. Entry users are price sensitive and willing to trade off features and brands at affordable prices.

Premium users are looking for cheaper prices than today’s premium phones, who are interested in premium design but not so much in advanced technology and features. In 2021, we expanded our product line to ultra-premium buyers seeking advanced features, willingness to pay more for the latest technology, and larger phones.

The UK launch is managed by creative studio Anomaly, who chooses to focus on the capabilities of Google tools that connect people. Adam Koppel, Group Creative Director of Anomaly, commented: We are all used to getting inspiration from seeing and going on mobile phones, but the opposite is true. This phone is inspired by us and it gives you a unique opportunity to do a job that feels genuine and truly human.

As a result, linear TV, VOD, and digitally deployed video spots showcase tools such as LiveTranslate and RealTone to better capture darker skin tones. He talks about Google’s ability to make connections through software solutions, especially in a timely manner, given that the UK is under threat of further blockades.

More importantly, increased advertising costs could put the new frontiers of competition among smartphone providers. According to Nielsen, Google has spent more than $ 40 million on smartphone advertising in the UK since 2016, but Samsung alone spends about five times that amount.

Mannion said: We consider Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be important advances in our products. Our focus is on building new, differentiated premium experiences across hardware, software and AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities for these types of users, regardless of what they are currently using. It is to appeal.

Reset Google Smartphone Ambition

The challenge for Google is to counter the established nature of its competitors. Apple effectively invented smartphones, as we know it, but Google is well known for its software solutions. However, the award for increasing market share is another link in the chain of user data management and advertising solutions. Especially if it is the most humane of smartphone providers and at the same time can do it.

Koppel said: Technology is an arms race, changing almost every day, and everyone has different priorities for what they need. The need for person-to-person connections and personal acceptance is universal and is the evergreen need that has clearly increased in the last 18 months.

The phone has long been trapped in conversations about technology and specifications. People are talkative and lost. Google has always focused on users, so we wanted to bring human needs back to the surface.

Nonetheless, the Pixel 6 is positioned as a reset of Google’s smartphone ambitions, with a focus on stronger AI integration. Koppel believes that the additional benefits of connecting the phone more closely with the Google brand are appealing to consumers. of course. But I hope we can do more than that. Pixel was created from scratch for the first time using a chip created and designed by Google. This brings the phone even closer to the master brand. We believe this campaign has the power to not only change the way people see Pixel, but also help people see Google as a whole.

The Pixel 6 is currently being reviewed as one of the best Android devices available and has received a lot of praise from stepping up from previous iterations with the new Tensor chip. Marketing campaigns aim to convey their relative newness and novelty through showcases of their features. And if nothing else, the large amount of spending should make the message more difficult than it was before in the UK.

