Facebook is shutting down the facial recognition tagging program





Meta (formerly Facebook) will discontinue Facebook’s facial recognition feature after a long privacy battle. According to Meta, this change will be rolled out in the coming weeks. As part of that, the company will stop using facial recognition algorithms to tag people in photos and videos, and remove facial recognition templates used for identification.

Jerome Pecenti, Vice President of Meta Artificial Intelligence, calls it part of a change in company-wide movement to limit the use of facial recognition in our products. The move followed a lawsuit accusing Facebook of tagging technology for violating Illinois’ biometric privacy laws, leading to a $ 650 million settlement in February. Facebook previously restricted facial recognition to opt-in features in 2019.

We continue to believe that facial recognition technology is a powerful tool, and in a blog post, Pesenti cites possibilities such as face-based ID verification. However, many specific cases where facial recognition can be useful should be weighed against growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole. Pesenti states that regulatory agencies have not decided on comprehensive privacy regulations for facial recognition. Given this ongoing uncertainty, we believe it is appropriate to limit the use of facial recognition to narrow use cases.

Over one-third of active daily users opt-in

According to Pesenti, more than one-third of Facebook’s daily active users choose facial recognition scans, and over a billion facial recognition profiles will be removed as part of future changes. As part of the change, Facebook’s automatic text alternative text system for the visually impaired will no longer name users during media analysis and summarization, when photos are tagged or displayed in posted photos and videos. It no longer automatically notifies users. By others.

Facebook’s decision does not prevent independent companies like Clearview AI, which scraped photos from social networks, including Facebook, to build a huge image database to use facial recognition algorithms trained on that data. .. US law enforcement agencies (and other government agencies) work with Clearview AI and other companies to monitor using facial recognition. State or country privacy laws are required to broadly limit the use of technology.

Meta wants to increase user confidence in privacy protection as it prepares for the deployment of potentially infringing virtual and augmented reality technologies by shutting down features it has been using for many years. is. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Ray-Ban to launch smart glasses with a camera and gradually launched a 3D virtual world on the MetaVR headset platform. All of these efforts require a certain level of trust from users and regulators, and giving up Facebook’s automatic tagging, especially after a legal challenge to the program, is easy to reinforce. The way.

