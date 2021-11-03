Memphis, Tennessee is positioning itself for the growth of smart cities





City and economic leaders in Memphis, Tennessee want to rethink the historic river and music city as a place for urban innovation. We hope that this change will spur efforts to put data at the center of the economy, broadband access, and decision making.

Part of what positions Memphis as a smart city is the Smart Memphis Plan, which was adopted in April and is a by-product of the broader Memphis 3.0 Comprehensive Plan. But also, large-scale private developments like The Walk on Union, $ 1.5 billion real estate development, and the upcoming Ford Mega Campus known as the Blue Oval City in nearby Stanton make planning and economic development conversations smarter. Moved to a city and data driven space. As part of that, Ford plans to invest $ 11.4 billion on a 6-square-mile site that plans to manufacture electric vehicles and battery packs.

A pioneer in automotive innovation is taking place in the suburbs of Memphis, Tennessee, Ted Townsend, Chief Economic Development Officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, said in a panel discussion at the Smart City Connect Conference and Expo. A month on the outskirts of Washington, DC We consider it a smart city development in itself.

Meanwhile, in downtown Memphis, developers are planning the largest multi-purpose development in the southeast, along with walk-on union development that combines homes, hotels, restaurants and retail stores. Phase I, currently under development, will build over 700 residential units. The project also includes many smart city technologies in areas such as transportation and is seen as a starting point for the wider deployment of urban technology throughout the downtown area.

Paul Young, president and chief executive officer of the Downtown Memphis Commission, said in a comment on the panel that he was beginning to see people return to downtown.

We really believe that the smart city initiative will really take us to the next chapter, he added.

Downtown development projects are being viewed by the Chamber of Commerce as a catalyst for smart city tech companies to position the city as a place to consider Memphis as a place for testing and experimentation. Incorporated into this vision is a mission to foster black entrepreneurship and increase access to broadband.

Start Co is a venture development company that aims to grow Memphis as follows. Andre Fowlkes, the president of Digital City.

Digital City is the link between smart city infrastructure and the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem. And we think it’s very important, he added.

Skip Descant writes about smart cities, the Internet of Things, transportation and other areas. He spent more than 12 years reporting daily newspapers in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and California. He lives in downtown Sacramento.

