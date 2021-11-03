The best Google Pixel 6 thin case you can get





Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Best Google Pixel 6 Thin Case Quick Pick:

Not everyone needs a heavy, sturdy case to keep their cell phone safe. If you’re not too worried about falling, but want to keep your phone scratch-free, a good thin case is sufficient. These are some of the best Google Pixel 6 thin cases available right now.

If you would like to know more about our recommended Pixel 6 cases and accessories, please see the guide below.

See also: Best Pixel 6 Cases | Best Pixel 6 Accessories

Editor’s Note: Please update this list of the best Google Pixel 6 thin cases as new options are released.

Best Google Pixel 6 Thin Case: Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Pixel 6 Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case

Protect your phone with this thin Spigen case. A raised pattern along the back and sides adds grip, which comes with a matching camera bar to protect the huge camera bumps.

Strong Points:

Thin and light tactile button cover Accurate cutout Non-slip mat surface

Cons: Disadvantages:

Only one color option (black)

Liquid air armor may not be the thinnest case on this list, but it is more protective than the other cases. The TPU case is easy to install and remove. Comes with a non-slip matte finish and raised patterns on the back and sides to aid grip. The Pixel 6s’ prominent camera bar and raised lips around the display keep them safe. If you need less bulky safety, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor is for you.

Looking for a thinner Google Pixel 6 case option? We also recommend the following:

Spigen thin fit

The Spigen Thin Fit is thinner and lighter than the Air Armor, but it doesn’t provide any protection or grip. You get a matching camera bar, and raised lips continue to protect the rear camera and display.

Buy Now on Amazon

Incipio grip

As the name implies, the grip on this Incipio case is everything. It comes with a multi-directional grip along the sides, 14 feet of fall protection and an antibacterial layer.

Buy now from Incipio

Cyrillic stone

The Cyrill Stone case is a simple but protective TPU case with a raised lip for the display and camera bar. This is one of the few options available in a color different from the standard black we often see.

Buy Now on Amazon

Wrapped slim line

The Encased Slimline is an excellent hard shell polycarbonate case. But its big selling point is the availability of a sturdy built-in kickstand and belt clip holster. This is usually not available in thin cases.

Buy Now on Amazon

PHNX MNML

Only 0.35 mm thick, the PHNX MNML is one of the thinnest cases on the Pixel 6. It’s not the most protective case out there, but it does a good job of keeping scratches and other scratches away.

Buy now from PHNX

Moment case

The Moment Case is an excellent thin and light case with a 6-foot fall protection feature. With Moments’ unique MForce technology, the Pixel 6 works with most MagSafe accessories, allowing you to charge your smartphone or use it with a MagSafe mount.

Buy Now from Moment

