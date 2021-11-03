Why Google Must Set an Example and Lead for Success





The announcement of Android 12L was a bit of a surprise to many of us. I was hoping for a minor upgrade to Android 12, but instead I saw a larger feature drop targeting devices with larger screens. In fact, this update is important enough to get its own name 12L and, like the major Android releases, is subject to the developer preview program.

It was around the time that Google devoted some resources to larger devices. The company already sells millions of Chromebooks annually, and Android tablets rent the most popular tablets, but still account for almost half of the global market (via Statcounter). It goes without saying all the excitement around the foldable rise and its form factor.

But this is not Google’s first rodeo. I tried a dedicated tablet OS once, but almost never went anywhere. One of the reasons is the apparent lack of enthusiasm for form factors. Needless to say, many of Google’s apps have never been updated to take advantage of big-screen assets, so why should third-party developers care? If Google wants Android 12L to succeed, it needs to learn from its history and mistakes.

Google and tablet, take one

Honeycomb, also known as Android 3.0, was released almost 10 years ago. This represents Google’s ambition for the 2012 tablet form factor. The operating system heralded a new era of apps and software that used larger screens. Instead, there were very few Google-specific apps optimized for the Gmail, Contacts, and Calendar experiences, but the rest were enhanced versions of the mobile version.

The excitement was obvious for some time, and some third-party developers jumped on the hype train, adapted their apps, and used Google-like fragments to make larger screens different areas. Recommended to split into. But things didn’t go any further. The company has returned to mobile phones with Android 4.0, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich, leaving much of the app to maps, the Android Market, and web browsers.

Some of us, including myself, tried to hold up for too long. I’ve repeatedly said to anyone who wants to hear that, unlike other tablet operating systems, Android apps grow dynamically and appear on a large screen, so you don’t need a dedicated app. But a few years later, it was clear that Google had no form factor plans or visions. Meanwhile, Apple was driving and developing iOS on the iPad, eventually splitting iOS into its own ecosystem. The difference between the two approaches is no longer obvious.

Experiment with two or Chrome OS

Google’s second tablet attempt came a few years ago when it launched the Pixel Slate. We thought that Chrome OS would support Android apps, so we could provide something like a tablet experience while providing a complete setup for users who need a keyboard and trackpad.

Chrome OS tablets showed great expectations … until Google’s own tablet came out.

Unfortunately, receiving Slates wasn’t very enthusiastic. This is mainly due to Google’s failure to properly adapt the interface. The experience was far from ideal between small Chrome icons that weren’t touch-friendly and Android apps that didn’t integrate well with other operating systems. It’s no exaggeration to say that the developers weren’t in a hurry to adapt the app to this new chimera. Some great Chrome OS tablets are available, but the software experience is still significantly lacking.

What is the appeal of Android 12L?

An example of how Android 12L handles drag and drop into split screen mode for apps

Android 12L is Google’s third venture into the tablet ecosystem, but this time it’s not limited to any particular device type. We want to bridge the gap between mobile phones, foldable tablets, tablets and computers. The key is to create a cohesive software experience, regardless of screen size. Both the system and the app adapt to a given canvas, stretch to fit on a large desktop screen when connected to a Chromebox, and slim to fit on a small smartphone.

What I have seen so far is encouraging. A complete redesign of notifications and settings, along with proper multi-window and multi-tasking support, enables dual-pane. Displaying more content in a smarter way is the gist of a bigger screen, and Android 12L seems to keep that challenge in mind.

But that’s not enough. The system is only part of the equation. The app must follow. To that end, Google has already released extensive documentation and design guidance to help developers adapt their apps. But there is a much more important factor. It’s consistency.

Google must lead or its game over

Examples of Adaptive UI Patterns in Material Design Guidelines

Consistency means that Google needs to send messages that are consistent with Android 12L. Even the most enthusiastic third-party app developers are probably shrugging after reading the announcement of the new version. Fool me once, as some say. There’s a long way to go for many developers to get back on track, and the only way to shorten it is for Google to take it on to show the way.

With the release of Android 12L, all of Google’s built-in apps need to be adapted to larger screens. Without exception.

By the time Android 12L is officially released next year, all of Google’s embedded apps will need to be adapted to larger screens. Without exception; this time there are no rooms that move in small steps. Developers need to make sure that the company is taking this effort seriously. One of the best ways to show this is to make sure that all of your internal teams are adopting new APIs and design recommendations. Stretchy embedded apps can’t ruin the experience. If Google is calling, other developers will spoil it.

Consistency means that Google can’t deploy Android 12L and can’t tap the back and leave it alone. Android Nos. 13, 14 and 15 have appeared. The experience needs to be further improved. More features, additional APIs, different interactions. All of this sends a clear message about your commitment to the larger screen. Developers who are not upset this year will have more reasons to become the next developer, or the next developer. And, as rumored, if Google created its own foldable, that would certainly be of great help.

Glitter of hope

I think Google was really able to pull it off this time. The only reason I say this with a little confidence is that the situation was different from last year. When MaterialYou was introduced in May 2021, I was convinced that it would take years to penetrate Google’s various apps. Like the two iterations of Holo and Material Design, it was slow to update and expected dozens of different Google teams to lack internal communication. Synchronized deployments weren’t what companies were good at.

Surprisingly, almost every app, or at least the most important built-in app, has already received overhauled material. Before the Pixel 6s went on sale, there was a clear collaborative effort to get this project to the finish line. Great things can happen if similar dedication is given to Android 12L.

Foldables offers great incentives for everyone involved with Google, device makers and software developers. As form factor gradually begins to take over the smartphone market, everyone will want to offer the best possible experience on these devices. From there to the tablet, that little leap. What about Chrome OS laptops and desktops? Well, I’m not going to extrapolate that much.

