Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia Governor’s election





Yongkin was declared the expected winner of Terry McAuliffe in the race that sparked a national conversation on vaccines and critical race theory.

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia Governor’s election in his first bid for Virginia’s public office. According to experts, this is the first Lithomas test of how voters feel about President Joe Biden. CBS declared Yongkin to be the winner shortly after 12:30 am on Wednesday.

Yongkin, 54, defeated Democratic Party Terry McCorriff, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, by 51% to 48%, reported by 95% of the constituencies. The victory of former executives has been touted as a democratic backlash in the Commonwealth that has turned blue in the last few elections. President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 with 10 percent points over former President Donald Trump.

The Virginia Governor’s mansion has been controlled by the Democratic Party since 2014, when Bob McDonnell was replaced by McDonnell. McDonnell is the only Republican to win the governor in the last 20 years.

Tomorrow is a statement, and this statement will be heard throughout the country, Yongkin said at a rally in Loudoun County on Monday night. The future of this federation, the future of this country will be determined.

Political newcomers campaigned on a platform to reduce living costs, revitalize employment growth and community security, and invest in education. Continued protests against the board of education in the wealthy Loudoun County of northern Virginia were a cry for a rally of Republicans who wanted to link McCorriffs to what they saw as a pattern of government hostility to their parents’ rights.

“This is the moment we make a statement that big government control will be lost and Virginia’s freedom and freedom will win,” Yongkin said at the Loudoun campaign event.

Yongkin also continues to promise to ban critical race theory in schools if elected.

“We bring Virginia together, where we build friendships and neighborhoods. He spoke to the noisy Richmond crowd on Monday. Together. Not divisive.”

Despite multiple support from former President Donald Trump and the characterization of Yonkin’s McCorriff as a Trump aspirant, Yonkin has distanced himself from the controversial politician.

“Clearly not here is just killing Trump,” McCorriff said in a Virginia Beach campaign to stop on the pre-election weekend. “He has participated in the race. He has supported Yongkin seven times. Trump is always trying to acknowledge his achievements no matter what happens.

He was careful not to blame the former president, but Yongkin chose not to attend Trump’s remote Monday. When asked why, Yongkin said the race was about unity and avoided asking his campaign by pointing out that you incredibly many people helped us.

“The McCorriff Stormp-centric campaign doesn’t seem to be that strong in a non-federal race with the former president, who is no longer in the White House,” analysts Kyle Condik and J. Miles Coleman reported in a pre-election report at UVA’s Political Center. I wrote in the book.

Prior to entering politics, Yongkin resigned in September 2020 after spending 25 years with the Carlyle Group, a Washington, DC-based private equity form, serving as CEO from 2018 to 2020, and in January. Announced a candidacy for the Governor of Virginia. He secured a Republican nomination in May.

Yongkin spent his childhood in Virginia and moved from Richmond to Virginia Beach as a teenager. He graduated from Norfolk Academy, Virginia’s oldest private school, in 1985. He majored in business administration and mechanical engineering twice during his undergraduate years at Rice University, and earned an MBA from Harvard University in 1994.

Yonkin and his wife, Sae Yamamoto, had four children and grew up in northern Virginia. He has served on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Virginia Lady Initiative, which he founded with his wife (Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Advisory Board, Bible Museum, Meadow Car Critto Center).

Glenn Youngkin will become the next Governor of Virginia on January 15, 2022.

WUSA9 is currently on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the app for live newscasts and video on demand now.

Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories right away.

Sign up for the Get Up DC Newsletter: Your Predictions. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Violation Email Newsletter on January 6, 2021, which will deliver the latest updates and a summary of the Capitol Riot investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/politics/elections/glenn-youngkin-wins-virginia-governor-race/65-0f7f0221-ee11-41d2-861b-22035d3b9441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos