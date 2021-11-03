UVU and USU receive funding for new technology program partnership | News, Sports, Work





Utah Valley University and Utah State University have been awarded a $ 5 million grant from the Utah State Legislature to support the emerging technology sector in Utah.

The Deep Technology Talent Initiative has donated $ 5,013,900 to fund Intermountain Intelligence, Industry and Security Consortium, called I3SC, a partnership between UVUs Center for National Security Studies and USUs Center for Anticipatory Intelligence.

Jeannie Johnson, director of the USU’s Center for Predictive Intelligence, said in a press release that the next step in higher education would require playing as a team. USU works with UVU by creating an I3SC consortium that includes industry, state, and federal partners working in an unprecedented way to prepare graduates to become leaders in innovation, security, and resilience. I’m excited to lead.

The I3SC Partnership aims to develop students who can continue to develop the growing technology and security sector in Utah.

This funding will enable I3SC to work with key technology industry partners such as Adobe, AgilePQ, FireEye, Fortem Technologies, Northrop Grumman, USUs Space Dynamics Lab and Strider.

Our states and nations face a variety of challenges, and the need for smart, skilled, and experienced professionals is greater than ever, says Ryan, director of UVU’s National Security Research Center. Vogel said in a press release. The I3SC Consortium between UVU, USU, and the Utah industry will be a key player in addressing these challenges and preparing a workforce to help protect Utah’s emerging technology sector.

The new program will be available to both UVU and USU students through I3SC, and classes and qualifications will be coordinated at both institutions. Research areas include artificial intelligence, security analysis, secure computing, cybersecurity, security research, and predictive intelligence.

According to a press release, this new partnership is expected to enable students to offer a broader skill set, confront the challenges they may face within the technology industry, and drive innovation.

