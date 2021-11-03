Android fraud app with 10 million downloads removed by Google — what to do now





Google has kicked 151 Android apps out of the Play Store as a scam, and you’ll want to make sure none of these apps are installed on your phone.

As cybersecurity firm Avast elaborated in last week’s report, the app seems to be games, custom keyboards, QR code scanners and other utilities advertised on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. But in reality, you sign up for a premium SMS subscription of up to $ 40 per month. Overall, these scam apps have been downloaded over 10 million times.

As Avast’s Jakub Vavra states, these scams “make money for bad actors and actors and ultimately leave victims completely empty-handed.”

You are no longer at risk of installing any of these specific apps, but you may have installed them in the past. If so, you will want to remove it. Method is as follows.

How to check if an app has been removed from the Google Play store

Start with a link to a list of all the dangerous apps published online by Avast that details them. The list is searchable. Next to the little magnifying glass icon at the top of the list, plug in the unknown app name to see if it’s included.

If you find a matching name, don’t delete the app yet. Many Android apps have similar or identical names, so you need to make sure you use the correct name.

Fortunately, every Android app has a unique “package name” that appears in the third column of Avast’s fraudulent app list.

Package names are how Android distinguishes one app from another. Even better, the package name will appear directly in the URL or web address of each app’s list page in the Google Play Store.

So if you find an app on your phone or Android tablet that you think is on Avast’s list, open a new browser tab in your desktop browser and type (or copy and paste) it into the address bar of the new tab. :

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=

Do not press Return or Enter yet.

Then go to the list of Avast fraudulent apps, copy the app’s package name and paste it at the end of the text in the address bar.

For example, for the first app listed, Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro, the package name is “org.ultimatekey.board”. Copy “org.ultimatekey.board” and place it at the end of “https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=”” in your browser’s address bar, with the full text string: I will try to be like this.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.ultimatekey.board

Then press Enter or Return on your keyboard. If you get the error message “Sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server”, it means that Google has removed the app from the Play Store and you need to remove the app from your device. I have.

How to remove apps from Android phone or tablet

Uninstalling the app on Android is very easy. We recommend starting with the Settings app listed under Installed apps. On many phones, you can also access it by tapping the gear icon that appears in the quick settings menu that appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

[設定]After moving to[アプリ]or[アプリと通知]Tap, then tap the specific app you want to uninstall. (On some devices, you need to tap again to see all installed apps.)[アプリ情報]A button will appear on the screen to uninstall the app.

This will bring up a popup asking if you really want to uninstall the app.[OK]Click to complete.

How to avoid similar Android app scams

According to Avast reports, each of these fraudulent apps will be asked to enter a phone number that includes the country code during installation, and in some cases an email address as well. This allows the app to “unlock” the specified function.

Be careful if you request such information before the app uses it. Avast has found 151 apps that are part of this campaign, but there may still be other apps on the Google Play store.

Many of the original batches can still be found in the third party app market. I randomly picked three from Avast’s list and quickly found them in the widely used “off-road” store.

You should also check the user reviews for each app. Avast’s Vavra states that many of these fraudulent apps had 1-star reviews from users who said the app didn’t work as advertised.

This method is not absolutely certain. As we saw in another Android malware campaign last week, some good scammers create apps that work fine, but infect the device anyway.

Finally, we recommend that you install and use one of the best Android antivirus apps. These apps are partially or completely free and scan your device for malicious apps. Google Play Protect, an antivirus app built into Android, can’t handle the job on its own.

