NATO raises the precursors of disruptive technology, artificial intelligence





NATO, Germany, has officially launched two new initiatives aimed at helping the alliance invest in key next-generation technologies and avoid capacity gaps between member states.

For months, authorities have launched a new Defense Innovator Accelerator called DIANA, laying the groundwork for establishing an innovation fund to support private companies developing dual-use technology. Secretary-General Jens Stortemberg said at a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels last month that both of these measures were formally agreed.

Stoltenberg said in a media briefing on the same day that the allies had signed an agreement to set up a NATO innovation fund and launch DIANA on October 22, the final day of the two-day meeting.

He expects the fund to invest 1 billion (US $ 1.16 billion) in companies and academic partners working on emerging disruptive technologies.

According to Stoltenberg, new technologies are shaping our world and security. NATO’s new Innovation Fund ensures that allies do not miss the latest technologies and features that are essential to our security.

He added that allies need to be able to operate different technologies seamlessly between their troops and with each other.

17 allies have agreed to support the launch of the Innovation Fund. They include Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom.

NATO has developed the lowest level of funding needed by all participating countries, the level of which has been determined by the first 17 allies, said David van Weel, assistant secretary-general of the new security agenda. Stated.

Soldiers from NATO member France will participate in the cyber defense exercise DEFNET 2021 on March 18, 2021 in Rennes, western France. Alliance members have jointly pledged to raise awareness of new and disruptive technologies, including those in the areas of cyber intelligence and artificial intelligence. (Damian Meyer via Getty Images / AFP)

He said the remaining 13 member states did not step up, although there are various reasons why the first supporters stepped up. But he hopes more countries will sign up to join the fund before the 2022 Alliance Summit, he said at a media roundtable on October 27.

The bus hasn’t left the station to join the fund, and we’re hoping to get more, he said.

Recommendations for NATO to launch such a venture capital fund, and technology accelerator costumes reminiscent of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), are a 2020 report by the NATO Advisory Group on Emerging and Disruptive Technologies. Was included in.

The alliance has agreed to launch a DIANA accelerator at NATO’s annual summit in Brussels last June. Both the accelerator equipment and the Innovation Fund will be headquartered in both North America and Europe, and several countries have already offered to host the facility.

The plan is for another company to run the day-to-day operations of the innovation fund, but its partner has not yet been selected, Van Wheel said. He added that the fund will be run by an existing company or by a professional venture capitalist who hires and runs an experienced general partner.

The office will be set up next year, and both DIANA and the fund will be fully effective at NATO’s next summit in Madrid, June 29-30, in accordance with the alliance.

Meanwhile, the allies have also agreed on NATO’s first artificial intelligence strategy, which has been in place since early 2021. It outlines how to set the standard for responsible use of artificial intelligence and accelerate its adoption in accordance with international law. According to Stoltenberg, artificial intelligence in our work shows how to protect this technology and addresses the threat posed by the use of artificial intelligence by the enemy.

NATO released a summary of its strategy on October 22nd, which includes four sections. The principle of responsible use of artificial intelligence in defense. Ensure safe and responsible use of Allied AI. Minimize interference with your ally’s AI. And standard.

It also describes the six principles of AI use that Member States should follow. They include: legality. Responsibility and accountability; accountability and traceability; credibility; governability; reducing bias.

According to Van Wheel, early DIANA costumes provided a special AI test center to help NATO maintain standards as member countries develop new platforms and systems and promote interoperability. Host In this way, NATO creates a common ecosystem where all allies have access to the same level of AI, he said.

NATO will also form a data and artificial intelligence review committee with representatives of all Member States to ensure the operationality of AI strategies, he added. All the principles are great, but it only means something if you can actually translate it into a way of developing technology and use it.

NATO is finally planning to develop strategies to address each of the seven major emerging and disruptive technology (EDT) categories, van Weel told Defense News earlier this year. By implementing that strategy, the partnership could begin implementing AI capabilities in military requirements and ensure interoperability between NATO-based systems and related systems, he said at the time.

Member States also agreed to a new policy that treats data as a strategic asset and sets up a framework for both NATO headquarters-generated data and national data to be used responsibly throughout the alliance. Mr Wheel said. The Data and AI Review Committee acts as a quasi-chief data officer to ensure that alliance data is securely stored wherever it originates and adheres to the principles agreed upon by NATO members.

This is step 1 to knowing that your data is stored in a safe place and creating a trust base to make your allies actually want to share your data. [and] There is a principle of responsible use, Van Wheel said.

It is not yet known how countries will contribute to innovation funds and technology accelerators, but at least one ally already has some ideas.

Estonia has gained experience working with start-ups and has invested heavily in cybersecurity technology since the Baltic States faced a wave of cyberattacks. That case led to the creation of the NATO Cooperation Cyber ​​Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn.

The center could play an important role in the Alliance EDT’s efforts, especially in relation to technologies like AI that require a cyber foundation, said Tuuli Vors, Estonian delegation counselor to NATO. Stated.

In an interview with Defense News in Brussels, she said she is using cyber to build so many different technology disciplines or sectors. Having a Cyber ​​Defense Center in Tallinn can be used for the benefit of this initiative or for its allies in a general way.

We have this right idea and are flexible, she said. I think integrating private sector with government and private sector is one of the important capabilities.

We all know that these technological developments and real breaks are in the private sector, she said.Therefore, they need to be loaded [in a] A more effective method.

Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels last month that his ministerial allies had also agreed on a specific set of capacity goals to achieve jointly. The set includes thousands of targets, heavier forces, and higher-end features.

Most of us can have a full range of features and defense systems, he said. One of NATO’s really important missions is the ability to coordinate and agree on capacity goals. This allows us as allies to support and help each other.

Allies spend different amounts of money on defense budgets, but they also have the expertise they can share, Vors said. She added that the Innovation Fund and DIANA will help provide more effective collaboration between these countries.

We have expertise in autonomous systems or cyber defense and can share it where it is lacking and get CBRN from them [chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear] Defense technology, she said. Therefore, create this network.

Joe Gould of Brussels contributed to this report.

Vivienne Machi is a reporter based in Stuttgart, Germany, who contributed to Defense News’ coverage in Europe. She previously reported in defense magazines, defense dailys, via satellite, foreign policy, and the Dayton dailys. She was named Best Young Defense Journalist at the Defense Media Awards in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/feindef/2021/11/03/nato-ups-the-ante-on-disruptive-tech-artificial-intelligence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos