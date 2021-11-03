NUtech Ventures Announces 2021 Innovator Award | Nebraska Today





NUtech Ventures hosted the Innovator Celebration on November 1st. The annual event, held as part of the Nebraska Research Days, featured this year’s Innovator Awards.

This award recognizes university staff and companies developing and commercializing cutting-edge research.

NUtech Executive Director Brad Roth held the award ceremony, followed by comments from Nebraska’s Prime Minister Ronnie Green.

Green acknowledged the importance of commercializing the university, especially as it relates to the N2025 Strategic Plan. The strategic plan includes the goal of increasing the number of Nebraska patents, copyrights, corporate licenses, and research-based start-ups. During the past fiscal year, NUtech has continued to complete a significant number of licensing agreements.

These awards reflect our university’s commitment to drive innovation and make it available for greater impact, both here in Nebraska and around the world, Green said. I am. Commercialization of research is possible only through many partnerships on and off campus, all working together to encourage widespread use of new technologies.

As a university technology commercialization company, NUtech Ventures protects, sells and licenses university intellectual property to improve quality of life and promote economic development. Organizations also promote entrepreneurship through programming and sponsored events.

Prem S. Paul Innovator of the Year

The Prem S. Paul Innovator of the Year was awarded to Ron Faller, Director and Research Professor of the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility. It recognizes individuals who exemplify innovation and entrepreneurship by advancing new research into important commercial use.

The Midwest Roadside Safety Facility conducts research on highway design and safety. Farrer and his team work closely with public transport stakeholders and businesses to develop and test innovative new highway safety technologies.

This year’s breakthrough innovation

The Breakthrough Innovation of the Year Award was presented to the Nebraskas Midwest Roadside Safety Facility Team and TrafFix Devices, Inc. This award recognizes technologies developed over the past year that have the potential to have a significant impact on the industry, business, or research discipline.

The new roadside safety device, the Delta Crash Cushion, is from TrafFix Devices, Inc. The result of a six-year partnership between Nebraska researchers and engineers. The final products currently on the market represent top-notch Nebraska research combined with global business strategies. ..

Emerging innovators of the year

Eric Markvicka, an assistant professor of mechanical and materials engineering, was awarded the Emerging Innovator of the Year. Awards are given to individuals, often junior faculty members, for their recent contributions to innovation.

At the crossroads of computer and materials science, Markvickas’ research aims to transform how materials interact with the human body and the external environment. His system has applications for wearable biosensors, soft robotics, and multifunctional materials.

This year’s creative work

The Creative Work of the Year was presented to Megan Hopkins, Project Director of the University of Nebraska Prevention Alliance. This award recognizes individuals who have developed creative innovations that are usually copyrighted.

Hopkins has co-developed an online program to address substance abuse in college students. According to program data, participating students are less likely to be subject to alcohol sanctions and are more likely to remain enrolled by the third grade. The program is used by 18 higher education institutions in Nebraska and is also licensed to universities in Missouri.

Startup Company of the Year

Turf Grade has been selected as a Startup Company of the Year. The award recognizes start-ups founded by Nebraska faculty or students who have made great strides in becoming a sustainable business.

TurfGrade is headed by Bill Kreaser, a former Nebraska agronomist. The company uses a software platform to make turfgrass management simpler and more sustainable. Among other features, the platform provides guidance for applying fertilizers and plant growth regulators.

Graduate student of the year

Jackson Stansel, a graduate student in biosystems engineering, was named the graduate student of the year. This designation is given to students who are developing new innovations and making progress towards commercialization.

Steinsel has jointly developed a management system for so-called fertilization, or fertilization via an irrigation system. He worked with NUtech to patent the system. In the spring of 2021, Steinsel participated in NUtechs’ Entrepreneurship Program and conducted customer interviews to assess the commercial potential of the system.

