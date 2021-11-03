World leaders have announced plans to make green technology cheaper than alternatives | Cop26





Plans to coordinate global adoption of clean technology to reduce costs quickly were agreed at the Cop26 Summit by world leaders representing two-thirds of the global economy.

Global transition to green energy and automobiles is essential to tackle the climate crisis, and economies of scale will plunge in cost as production increases, as already seen in solar panels and LED bulbs. Means.

More than 40 countries have said they will adjust standards, adjust investment to speed up production, and accelerate a turning point where green technology is more affordable and accessible than fossil fuel alternatives. At that point, green transitions and climate emission reductions will accelerate rapidly towards a net-zero economy.

Among the countries that have signed the groundbreaking agenda are the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, the EU and Australia. The first five breakthroughs are clean electricity, electric vehicles, green steel, hydrogen and sustainable agriculture. The goal is to make them affordable in all countries by 2030 and create 20 million new jobs.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosts Cop26, has made clean technology the most affordable, accessible, attractive option, and the default recourse for today’s most polluted sectors around the world. It said that it can reduce the amount of emissions. ..

Glasgow’s breakthrough will take this forward and support green technology in developing countries by 2030, where clean technology can be enjoyed everywhere, reducing emissions and creating more jobs and prosperity. Johnson, who launched a 3 billion financial package on Monday to do so, said.

The new plan includes a global electricity initiative launched by the United Kingdom and India and approved by 80 countries. The Green Grid Initiative aims to mobilize political will and money to create an international super grid on all continents, linking sunny deserts and windy coasts with densely populated areas. By connecting many locations, the super grid is the key to providing reliable power from renewable energies that can be locally intermittent.

Another new initiative is People & Planet’s Global Energy Alliance, which focuses on producing clean electricity in the Global North and Global South. There are the first $ 10 billion from the World Bank, The Rockefeller Foundation, the Bezos Earth Foundation and more. The UK and Scandinavian pension funds also announced on Tuesday that they would invest $ 130 billion in clean energy by 2030.

The author of the report, published to support the groundbreaking agenda, concludes: ..

The groundbreaking agenda follows other voluntary agreements in Cop26 to end deforestation by 2030 and reduce global emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas methane by 30%. While these commitments are widely welcomed, some representatives have warned that global heating will not be reduced unless the plan is realized. The countries participating in the two-week summit are also tasked with funding the poor and vulnerable countries and finalizing the rules of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The cost of solar panels, LED bulbs and lithium-ion batteries has plummeted by about 90% over the last decade, making solar and wind power the cheapest electricity in most of the world today. The government aims to increase production and lower prices for other technologies by coordinating signals to industry, policies and standards, research efforts and investment.

Why the world is hot and how to help video explainers

Electric cars are already cheaper to drive than those that burn fossil fuels, and are approaching a turning point when they are cheaper to buy. For example, this could increase if automakers in large markets are required to turn a certain percentage of new cars into electric cars.

Countries coordinate to accelerate market growth, but also compete to supply those markets. According to a recent study by the University of Oxford, the cost of clean energy technologies such as batteries and hydrogen electrolyzers could be reduced by 45% by 2030 and 75% by 2050 with rapid adoption.

The private sector is involved in a groundbreaking agenda, with a coalition of 25 global enterprise pioneers pledged to purchase new clean technologies in areas such as steel, trucking, shipping, aviation and concrete. Companies will include shipping company Maersk and cement maker Holcim.

In agriculture, coordinated rules to prevent deforestation-related imports of beef, soybeans, palms and cocoa can accelerate the end of deforestation. The US-UAE initiative, backed by 30 countries, has raised $ 4 billion (2.9 billion) to invest in climate-friendly agriculture.

World leaders are committed to discussing and strengthening global progress on breakthroughs each year, supported by reports led by the International Energy Agency.

The Economics Report on Energy Innovation and System Migration was produced by experts from the United Kingdom, EU, Brazil, China and India. Policies that have made great strides in low-carbon technologies such as wind and solar have been challenged by traditional economic advice that ignores the role of innovation. [in reducing costs] Professor Michael Grab of University College London said he was a co-author of the report. We need to learn from these successes.

Last week, Professor Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics severely underestimated the rate at which clean technology costs fall, undermining the enormous risks and potential loss of life that can result. He said he did not take it into account. Of the climate crisis.

