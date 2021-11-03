Babcock & Wilcox further enhances B & W’s Bright Loop products by signing an exclusive global license agreement with the Ohio Innovation Foundation for innovative chemical loop technologies for decarbonization and hydrogen production.





-Co-developed chemical loop process used in B & W’s Bright Loop decarbonization and hydrogen production technology

-Can produce hydrogen, vapor, or syngas from a variety of fuels

Akron, Ohio-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Babcock & Wilcox (B & W) (NYSE: BW) today with the Ohio Innovation Foundation, Chemical Loop Process, and Decarbonization, November 2, 2021 And particles used to produce hydrogen, steam, and syngas. This complements B & W’s existing technology portfolio.

B & W and The Ohio State University have jointly researched, developed, and demonstrated this technology. B & W offers it under the name Bright Loop as part of its innovative Climate Bright decarbonization and hydrogen production technology suite. Researchers at B & W and The Ohio State University have successfully demonstrated the production of hydrogen from syngas at the National Carbon Recovery Center in the United States. The BrightLoop process uses highly versatile and abundant oxide particles, including waste-to-energy conversion gases such as natural gas, biogas, petroleum coke, coal, and biogas from municipal solid waste. It can be used with many fuels such as synthetic gas.

“B & W’s Bright Loop process is a breakthrough solution for clean energy production with near zero carbon emissions,” said Brandy Johnson, Vice President of Global Engineering at B & W. “A study conducted by The Ohio State University and B & W found that the technology was not only effective in efficiently separating CO2 while producing hydrogen, steam and syngas, but was also fully expandable and adaptable to large and small equipment. Yes, it has proven to be economically feasible. “

Bright Loop oxide particles, developed exclusively by Ohio State University researchers, are also economical and easy to regenerate, making them an environmentally friendly method, unlike other chemical loop systems that use copper, nickel, or cobalt. Can extend particle life and reduce operating costs. Or other materials that are difficult to procure and dispose of.

“This license agreement aimed at commercializing this chemical loop technology represents a tremendous milestone in my journey that began 30 years ago,” said Liang-Shih Fan, a professor of chemical biomolecular engineering at Ohio State University. Says. “The devoted, long-term efforts and commitment of my team at Ohio State University have overcome a number of challenges through a basic, multi-scale, multi-scale approach.”

“The key to its success is the exclusive development of Ohio State University’s patented oxygen carrier and mobile floor reduction platform,” said Huang. “Thanks for the strong partnership with Babcock & Wilcox in the early successful demonstration of two large pilot units to see the scaling effect of hydrogen and heat generation technology.”

B & Ws Climate Bright’s suite of technologies applies to a wide range of industries including petrochemical processing, oil and gas, hydrogen production, energy production and energy storage, food manufacturing, steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, carbon black, pulp and paper.

B & W’s Climate Bright solutions include:

BrightLoopTM technology produces hydrogen, vapors, or syngas from a variety of fuels or raw materials, while separating CO2 for recovery or other industrial purposes.

Solve BrightTM Renewable Solvent Technology for Carbon Capture Process

OxyBrightTM combustion process ideal for CO2 isolation and isolation applications

BrightGenTM ​​hydrogen combustion technology

B & W’s 20-year license, in combination with B & W’s unique BrightLoop technology, gives you the exclusive right to sell and sell the licensed technology to industrial and utility customers around the world.

“Bright Loop technology is ideal for clean hydrogen, syngas, hydrogen producers who want to produce energy with near zero hydrogen emissions, petrochemical facilities, oil and gas producers, utilities, manufacturers, or other industrial companies. Solution, “says Johnson. “We are currently discussing opportunities with our customers to use this technology in operation and are looking for further opportunities to scale up this breakthrough technology for commercial use, and complement it through ongoing collaboration. We look forward to further developing the technology. The Ohio State University. They are ideal partners throughout the R & D process and will continue to work closely together in delivering BrightLoop technology to B & W customers. I’m looking forward to it. “

For more information on B & W’s ClimateBright technology, please visit babcock.com/decarbonization.

About Babcock & Wilcox Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for the power and industrial markets around the world. Follow us on LinkedIn for more information at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements B & W includes, in this release, the signing of an exclusive commercial license agreement for chemical loop technology for decarbonization and hydrogen production, as well as statements regarding related commercial opportunities. Warns that it contains unrestricted forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve many risks and uncertainties. For more information on these risk factors, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks become apparent, the actual results may differ materially from those stated. We warn our readers not to be overly dependent on these forward-looking statements that are stated only as of the date of this release, and provide forward-looking statements to the extent required by applicable law. You are not obligated to update or revise.

