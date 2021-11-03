Google’s Top EMEA Premier Partner Digital Marketing Consultant





Google has announced top premier partners in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and announced winners in six functional categories.

At the annual Premier Partner Awards, Google recognizes the best digital marketing partners. US tech giants have hundreds of certified marketing consultants and agencies around the world, but only a few of these partners are qualified as the best premier bands.

The Premier Partner Awards are an exclusive contest for Premier Partners only, with digital marketing across brand awareness, lead generation, online sales, app growth, diversity, fairness and comprehensiveness, and account team performance. Honor excellence.

Overview of 2021 winners in the EMEA region.

Brand Awareness Awarded to promote brand awareness for sustainable growth in a changing world. Overall Winner: Merkle Other Finalists: Croud, Labelium, Webrepublic, Making Science

Awarded by partnering with a lead generation client to generate high quality leads on a large scale. Overall Winner: Webrepublic Other Finalists: iProspect, Merkle, Performics, Marketer

Online Sales Awarded to promote online sales at the moment of deliberation and discovery of shoppers. Overall Winner: SEM Other Finalists: Croud, iProspect, Performance Media, Webrepublic

App Growth Awarded for app campaign expertise and innovation to help clients grow, acquire and retain new customers. Overall Winner: Jellyfish Other Finalists: Performics, Relevance Digital Agency, SEM, Webrepublic

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Awarded by applying the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Principles throughout the campaign. Overall Winner: Relevance Digital Agency Other Finalists: Adwise, Boosmart Marketing Intelligence Agency, Labelium,

Account Team Awarded to teams working together to achieve advertiser growth through best-in-class digital campaigns. Overall Winner: Merkle Other Finalists: Labelium, Performance Media, Relevance Digital Agency, Webrepublic

For the Premier Partner Award 2021 winners, a Google spokeswoman said they are at the top of digital marketing, building strong partnerships with clients and delivering market-leading results. Is done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.consultancy.eu/news/7008/googles-top-emea-premier-partner-digital-marketing-consultancies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos