Android 12L holds the key to the release date of Google Pixel Folds

That’s it-the Pixel Fall Launch event is now in the history of history, and we finally witnessed the glory of the Pixel 6 series, but we couldn’t find the mysterious Pixel Fold anywhere. What happened to the foldable type? When will it be displayed? The answer could be in the upcoming Android 12L operating system. What is Android12L? At the end of last month, Google officially announced Android 12L as a developer preview version. The name L stands for Large, and as Google points out in an official press release, “more than 2.5 billion large-screen devices running Android on tablets, foldable, and Chrome OS devices in the past. In 12 months, activation of nearly 100 million new Android tablets grew 20% year-on-year, while Chrome OS, today’s fastest-growing desktop platform, grew 92%. There is a new two-row layout that spans various UI elements such as, lock screen, and other system surfaces. At the bottom of the screen there is a task bar that allows you to automatically switch to your “favorite apps”. Also, transitioning to split screen mode has never been easier. PixelFold Connection It’s been a while since Google released the Android version for tablets, but in reality, it’s been exactly 10 years since Android 3.0 Honeycomb hit the tablet in 2011. What’s happening It’s true that phones are getting bigger and bigger, but it’s also true that this has been the case for quite some time.

Mobile phones with more than six (and even a 7-inch display) have been around for over five years, and it’s clear that Google has other things in mind. And in fact, the official press release has that right.

“Folding devices are also on the rise, growing by more than 265% year-on-year. More than 250 million active large-screen devices running Android are gaining momentum. We continue to invest in equalizing Android. For users and developers, these devices can deliver better operating systems. ”

Google says it will release the final version of Android 12L “early next year in time for the next wave of Android 12 tablets and folds” … and the features that OEM partners will bring to their existing big-screen devices. Was provided. “”

And that’s it-your PixelFold launch window! According to the official Android 12L timeline, the first public beta will be released in December and the stable version will hit big screen devices in March 2022.

Google Pixel Fold Release Date

Image rendering courtesy of LetsGo Digital

Of course, I’m guessing here, but there’s no better way to boot a new collapsible operating system than adding the perfect hardware that comes with it. Or vice versa. With the hype of the Pixel 6 series, Android 12 has helped a lot with Material You and all the little features that were conveniently associated with the Pixel 6 at launch.

Google may have a similar plan as Pixel Fold. If your company wants to launch a foldable cell phone, it’s okay to combine it with an operating system designed specifically for foldable phones.

Then it’s March 2022, right? most likely. OnePlus was the only major competitor to launch the phone in March, avoiding foldable hype and trolling Samsung a few days before the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Introducing the Pixel Fold Teaser

Image rendering courtesy of LetsGo Digital

Another thing that’s almost certain is that Google has a solid timeline to showcase and launch when Fold is ready. A well-established launch model for the company, after the successful launch of the Pixel 6, Google will definitely mimic the same tactics as the Pixel Fold.

Taking a step back and looking at the four beta releases of Android 12L could give you a potential time frame for such a teaser. These four beta releases will take place in December, January, and February, and Pixel Fold may appear for the first time in any of these months.

This is not concrete. Still be careful and monitor your online space, especially if it’s just three months before the March rumored launch. Pixel Fold is lurking in the shadows.

