MacBook Pro 14-inch or Dell XPS 13: Which Laptop Wins?





The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro quickly became one of our favorite laptops when it was launched in 2021. In many ways, it’s the MacBook Pro that Apple enthusiasts have been waiting for, thanks to its powerful M1 Pro chip, vibrant display, thin bezel, and MagSafe. Charger. Except for the notch on the display, I think it and its big sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021, are Apple’s best MacBooks to date.

At the October 2021 launch event for these new MacBook Pros, Apple compared them to the latest Windows laptops manufactured by competitors. To make a more informed purchase decision, we’re doing the same with the new 14-inch MacBook Pro comparing the 2021 Dell XPS 13 with one of our other favorite laptops, the OLED upgrade.

This showdown leverages the experience of testing and using these laptops in the Dell XPS 13 OLED Review and the MacBook Pro 14-inch Review, so check them out if you need more information on either laptop. .. Last year, we compared the differences between our predecessor, the 2020 XPS 13 and the MacBook Pro. Now you can see how the latest iterations stack on top of each other.

MacBook Pro 14 inch vs Dell XPS 13 OLED: Specifications MacBook Pro 14 inch Dell XPS 13 OLED Starting price $ 1,999 $ 1,699Screen 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024×1964 pixels, 254ppi) 13.4 inch OLED touch screen (3,456 x 2,160 pixels) Battery life14: 08 (1080p) ) 7:59 (1080p) ProcessorM1 Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU or 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), optional M1 Max, up to 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU 11th generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 graphics ( (See above) Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics Storage 512GB ~ 8TB 512 GB SSD (1/2 TB is also available) Memory 16GB ~ 64GB 16 GBPortsThunderbolt 4 (x3), HDMI, MagSafe 3, Headphone Jack, SD Memory Card Slot 2 Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C port, headphone jack, microSD card reader Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD camera 720p Dimensions 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inch 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.5 inch Weight 3.5 lb 2.8 lb MacBookPro 14 inch vs Dell XPS 13 OLED: Price and release date

Both of these laptops are currently available. The MacBook Pro 14-inch can be purchased from the Apple Store for a starting price of $ 1,999. The Dell XPS 13 starts at around $ 950 on the Dell website, but it’s an entry-level model without an eye-catching OLED display.

Customizing the XPS 13 with just an OLED upgrade costs about $ 1,600 (depending on when you purchased it), but you can expect to pay a small amount if you combine up to 32GB of RAM with a 2TB SSD into a kit. $ 2,000. The builds we reviewed (and compared to the 14-inch MacBook Pro) feature an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. .. At the time of this writing, the cost of this configuration is just over $ 1,600, to be exact $ 1,636.59.

The $ 1,999 entry-level 14-inch Pro features an M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16 GB of unified memory, and a 512 GB SSD for storage. You can pay extra to configure with better chips, more memory, and more storage. Equipped with a 14-inch MacBook Pro with all the best components, from an M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU to 64GB of unified memory and 8TB of storage, you can expect to pay around $ 5,899. .. ..

Obviously, Dell laptops outperform their affordability, but with an OLED display, they’re not much cheaper than the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Design

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and Dell XPS 13 each have an aluminum chassis. It’s also so thin that it’s easy to carry anywhere.

The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro, which measures 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches and weighs 3.5 pounds, is slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds). The laptop is obviously heavy, but it also helps it feel like a premium product.

(Image credit: Future)

At 11.64 x 7.82 x 0.58 inches and 2.8 lbs, the XPS 13 with OLED weighs as much as the MacBook Air with the M1 mentioned above. However, it’s lighter than the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro.

It’s a little over 0.5 pounds lighter, giving the XPS 13 this victory.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Display

The MacBook Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display is one of its best new features. It’s a gorgeous screen with no touch, and it’s the only option when buying a new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Conversely, with the Dell XPS 13, you can choose between a Full HD screen (touch or non-touch), a 4K touch screen, or a 3.5K OLED touch screen. Assuming you don’t hate the touchscreen idea, the various displays available on the XPS 13 are an additional bonus.

The 14-inch Pro features a 14.2-inch mini LED display with native resolution of 3024 x 1984 pixels (254 pixels / inch). It supports HDR and incorporates Apple’s ProMotion adaptive display technology for refresh rates up to 120Hz. According to the light gun, it emits up to 487.8 nits and is very bright.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey)

Dell’s XPS 13 OLED can display images at 3.5K. It’s not 4K, but its image quality is so sharp that you’ll barely notice any pixel loss (especially on a 13-inch screen). The 3456 x 2160 display supports HDR, making it ideal for watching movies. As mentioned in our review, if you use the touch screen frequently, you should keep a cleaning cloth on it as the device can easily pick up printed matter and dirt.

This is a difficult call. The XPS 13 has more pixels, but the MacBook Pro has a higher refresh rate at 120Hz (compared to the XPS 13’s 60). The touch screen capabilities of the Dell XPS 13’s OLED display are great, but this may not be a problem for some users. We will determine the winner of this category.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Port

In terms of ports, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch has three Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 ports (supporting DisplayPort), one HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack. The MagSafe 3 charging port is one of its best (and most welcomed) features.

The Dell XPS 13 has two Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 ports, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. The USB-C charger can be connected to either side of the device. This is a nice touch. Of course, the MacBook Pro also supports charging via USB-C and has USB ports on both sides, providing the same convenience.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey)

Neither laptop supports USB-A, which is a shame. The Dell XPS 13 comes with at least a USB-A adapter. I wish Apple had packed one of the new MacBook Pros.

Here, Apple’s device wins because it has an HDMI power supply and three Thunderbolt ports instead of two.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Performance

Our review found that the XPS 13 OLED is extremely powerful, but how can it be compared to the MacBook Pro 14-inch with the M1 Pro?

The XPS 13 OLED (11th Generation Intel Core i7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, 16 GB RAM) scored 5,420 points in the Geekbench 5.4 multi-core CPU benchmark. It’s impressive, but the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro w 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16-core neural engine) completely destroyed it and scored 12,477 points in the same test.

(Image credit: Future)

A handbrake video editing test revealed that the XPS 13 transcoded 4K video to 1080p in 18 minutes and 12 seconds. The MacBook Pro 14-inch has another win here by transcoding 4K video to 1080p in 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

Both laptops lacked in terms of game performance. The XPS 13 ran Civilization IV at 1080p at the worst speed of 22 frames per second. Civilization IV ran at 46fps on a MacBook Pro. That’s more than double the XPS 13’s frame rate, but it’s still below the minimum 60fps that most PC gamers expect.

No detailed analysis is needed to determine the winner here. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is a great beast when it comes to performance.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Battery Life

Like performance, battery life is another area where the MacBook Pro 14-inch outperforms the Dell XPS 13.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the XPS 13’s 3.5K OLED screen reduces the XPS 13’s battery life. During the battery test (when I set the screen to 150 nit brightness and browsed the web endlessly over Wi-Fi on my laptop), the XPS 13 lasted 7 hours and 59 minutes. For comparison, the non-OLED Dell XPS 13 2020 lasted over 11 hours in the same battery test.

Conversely, the MacBook Pro 14-inch performed all day long. In the same test, the laptop lasted 14 hours and 9 minutes (also set to 150 nits). If battery life is important, Apple’s new MacBook Pro can help.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Webcam

The Dell XPS 13 720p webcam won’t win the contest with grainy video. 720p webcams are not uncommon on 13-inch laptops. But in a world where many rely on webcams to work and communicate with loved ones, the lack of a decent 1080p webcam is a big disappointment. Thanks to the webcam’s IR sensor, it has the advantage of being able to log in using the face via Windows Hello.

(Image credit: Henry T.Casey)

The MacBook Pro’s 1080p webcam, on the other hand, is exactly what we want. It provides a bright and clear image. The only downside here is that it has nothing to do with the quality of the webcam, but with its placement. Due to the thin bezel around the webcam, a notch that covers a small part of the screen protrudes from the top of the display. This will get used to over time, but it will be very noticeable at first.

The new MacBook Pro clearly has a great webcam, so we need to give Apple this victory.

MacBook Pro 14 inch (2021) and Dell XPS 13 OLED: Rating

The Dell XPS 13 OLED is one of the best laptops available today. It features a small light frame, a crisp OLED display and a responsive touch screen. Still highly recommended.

However, it’s clear that the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is a great laptop. The M1 Pro processor provides great performance, especially for professional illustrators and 3D artists. Its Liquid Retina XDR display shows stunning colors and strong contrast that bring the movie to life. The 1080p camera presents you with the best possible light, and its long battery life guarantees all-day use. Again, this is the best MacBook Pro Apple has ever released.

The XPS 13 is better. But if you’re looking for the best laptop on the market and price doesn’t matter, then the Apple MacBook Pro is for you.

