Switch N64 controller is out of stock until 2022





A special Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch was temporarily relaunched on Tuesday, but if you didn’t buy it before it sold out, you’ll buy it until 2022, according to the controller posted on the Nintendo website. I have no chance to do it. Nintendo says more controllers will be available in 2022, so we don’t know exactly when they will be back in stock.

The Switch N64 controller will be out of stock until 2022.

The Nintendo 64 controller was released in October prior to the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, a premium Nintendo Switch Online layer that provides access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Players have found that the button layout for some games doesn’t translate well to a Joy-Con or Switch Pro controller, although no controller is required to play Nintendo 64 titles on the Switch.

If you want to buy a Nintendo 64 controller when it’s back in stock next year, make sure you’re a member of Nintendo Switch Online. The controller is only available to service subscribers. The Nintendo Switch Sega Genesis Controller is in stock at the time of this writing, but you might want to get one for a nostalgic journey while playing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or Gunstar Heroes. Hmm.

