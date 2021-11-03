Bose battle! QuietComfort 45 vs Noise Canceling Headphones 700





The $ 329 Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are one of the best you can buy if you’re looking for active noise canceling (ANC). So is the $ 379 Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. Is it confusing? Slightly. The two pairs share a lot of quality, but the difference between them is more than they look. Here’s a detailed look at how they stack up in several categories to help you decide which headphones are right for you.

Noise canceling performance

The QC 45 headphones offer the best noise cancellation we’ve ever tested, making it easy to dial back deep, low-frequency rumble like you’d hear on an airplane. It’s also great for a variety of treble sounds in busy restaurants and cafes, such as conversations, clinking glasses, dramatically lowering mids and treble, and attenuating bass. In testing, the headphones strikingly reduced loud music with deep bass, a bright guitar, and percussion played at high volume through a near-field monitor. These loud sounds cannot be completely eliminated, but I don’t think they can be eliminated by a noise canceling circuit.

From left to right: Bose QuietComfort 45, Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Photo: Tim Gideon)

NC 700 headphones never give in to the ANC department. However, it is not as effective at removing noise as the QC45, especially at strong low frequencies and challenging mid-high frequencies. That said, they’re still among the top five models we’ve tested, so we’re actually splitting the hair here.

Winner: Bose QuietComfort 45

Noise cancellation adjustable

The Noise Canceling Headphones 700 is much more versatile in terms of ANC due to its adjustable settings. The companion app allows you to move the fader between 0 and 10. At 0, the headphones are fully in ambient-entry mode, and at 10, they are fully in ANC mode. The middle level blends the two modes.

QuietComfort 45 allows your app to switch between Quiet mode and Aware mode.

Winner: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

From left to right: Bose QuietComfort 45, Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Photo: Tim Gideon)

comfortable

Pairs with the word “comfort” in their names might seem to win this category, but they do. The QC 45’s lush earpads and generously padded headband allow the headphones to be worn comfortably for extended listening sessions. Noise canceling headphones 700 also have a well-padded headband and comfortable earpads, but they don’t fit snugly in your ears. The comfort of the QC 45 soft earpads gives them an edge.

Winner: Bose QuietComfort 45

App

Both headphones use the same app, Bose Music for Android and iOS. However, each pair unlocks various features of the app. On the plus side, both models benefit from a smooth pairing process. When you turn on your headphones and open the app, you can pair your headphones with your mobile device without opening the Bluetooth menu.

Besides pairing, this app is much more convenient on the NC700 than on the QC45. For example, the NC 700 headphones have a 3-band user-adjustable EQ not available with the QC 45. You can literally see the EQ feature disappear when you switch back and forth between the two headphones in the app.

That’s not the only difference. As mentioned in the noise canceling section, this app has the option to blend the NC 700’s ambient and ANC modes. This is more than you can get with QC45.

Winner: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

From left to right: Bose QuietComfort 45, Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Photo: Tim Gideon)

Audio performance

Bose headphones aren’t always respected by audiophiles because they tend to have highly engraved sound signatures. Headphones don’t sound bad for clarity, but if accuracy is a top priority, you’ll have to look elsewhere. For example, consider the Editor’s Choice award-winning Sony WH-1000MX4 headphones and Apple AirPods Max.

That said, most people who try the QC45 or NC700 will love a lot about their audio performance. Out of the box, they sound very similar. The QC 45 headphones offer a slightly brighter sound signature than the NC 700, but both have very similar bass.

The difference is the in-app EQ that unlocks the NC700 headphones. You can choose from a variety of simple presets such as Bass Reducer and Treble Boost to get a 3-band EQ. The three bands are labeled Bass, Mid and Treble. We recommend an EQ that is a bit more informative (such as listing a specific frequency or decibel level), but this is a big advantage over the QC45 because you can sculpt the sound signature to your liking.

Winner: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

Case

From left to right: Bose QuietComfort 45, Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Photo: Tim Gideon)

Both pairs come with a zip-up case made of the same black leather-like material and are very flat. But if you put them side by side, there is a clear winner. The QuietComfort 45 case is more compact and easy to carry because it houses the headphones when folded at the hinges (as opposed to the noise canceling headphones 700, which are laid flat). However, both provide excellent padding and protection.

Winner: Bose QuietComfort 45

Battery life

Bose evaluates the QC 45 headphones with a 24-hour battery life and the NC700 with a 20-hour battery life. Playback volume and noise cancellation have a significant impact on battery life on both models, but the QC45 pair dominates here.

It’s worth noting that you can use both headphones in passive mode with the included audio cable.

Winner: Bose QuietComfort 45

From left to right: Bose QuietComfort 45, Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (Photo: Tim Gideon)

Mike Clarity

Both pairs of headphones provide very similar microphone clarity. This is a good thing. Bose makes the headset worn by NFL coaches, so the focus here is on audio intelligibility rather than a perfectly realistic reproduction of the audio. Can you hear Bluetooth audio artifacts in the microphone signal? Yes. However, both mics dial back unwanted frequencies and boost the other mics related to intelligibility in the name of clarity.

Winner: Tie

Which Bose Noise Canceling Headphones Are Best?

Based on the number of wins in each category, QuietComfort 45 headphones have a small win. However, the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are still very competitive, especially when audio performance is more important than noise canceling. Similarly, if you like the NC 700 design more, don’t worry about the ANC, which has a slightly less effective pair. And when the effect is lost, you can adjust the controls and EQ.

Winner: Bose QuietComfort 45

From left to right: Bose QuietComfort 45, Apple AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM4 (Photo: Tim Gideon)

Noise cancellation beyond Bose

Bose is good, but it’s not the only game in town. Is Apple’s AirPods Max worth $ 200 more than QuietComfort 45 or Sony’s WH-1000XM4? Here’s how the top three pairs of noise-cancelling headphones stack up in terms of price, performance, and features.

