Why Advanced Micro Devices shares are bought after earnings





Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) looks strong after reporting more than 50% growth in the third quarter for the fifth straight quarter. The momentum once again spread throughout the business, with significant strengths in data centers and gaming.

Price-earnings ratio is trading at a high level of 46 based on the 2021 forecast, but the stock price still surged to a high level following last week’s earnings. This may indicate that the stock price still has a foothold. While long-term opportunities to meet the growing needs of data centers have certainly caught the attention of investors, games continue to be the most important short-term catalyst that investors should not miss.

AMD Ryzen CPU outperforms Intel

AMD reports sales of Instinct Data Center Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and Consumer Central Processing Units (CPUs) in the Computing and Graphics segment. That was a 44% year-on-year increase and a 7% increase to $ 2.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Ryzen 5000 series CPUs continue to dominate the consumer side of the market. The Ryzen chip is based on AMD’s Zen 3 chip architecture and has a high benchmark score compared to Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) high-end Rocket Lake and Comet Lake chips. According to a recent review by Tom’s Hardware, the Ryzen 5000 series outperforms Intel “in all important metrics” such as game execution, power consumption, and application-specific performance.

Intel is trying to compete with AMD with future Alder Lake chips, but Chipzilla may be stuck catching up. After all, Intel’s previous Rocket Lake chips didn’t stop AMD from growing. Alder Lake may temporarily close the gap, but AMD could re-lead with the Ryzen 6000 CPU next year. The 6000 series features the new 3D V-Cache. This is expected to improve the data acquisition speed and further improve the performance of the game.

In the current situation, AMD’s recent increase in market share over Intel in the x86 CPU market is showing signs of persistence. This is good news for investors.

In terms of GPUs, revenue has more than doubled year-over-year. This is due to increased shipments of cDNA 2 data center chips and strong demand for the Radeon 6000 series designed for gaming.

Some investors may have been a little worried in recent months that both AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may have inflated the rapid growth of gaming GPUs with increased sales to crypto miners. Maybe. Given the unpredictable nature of crypto mining demand, both companies want to move consumer GPUs to the intended use case of games. In that regard, AMD CEO Lisa Su eased these concerns by saying in a third-quarter earnings call that demand from the cryptocurrency mining community for the quarter was “negligible.”

Console and cloud gaming opportunities

There are still great opportunities to sell more chips in the console and cloud gaming markets over the next few years.

With just one year since the launch of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox series X / S, AMD still has room to grow its semi-custom business. AMD reported a 69% year-over-year increase in sales to reach $ 1.9 billion in the enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom segments, including sales of custom processors used in new consoles. Console sales usually do not reach their peak. It’s been four years since its launch, so AMD needs to continue to see strong demand here.

In addition, Nvidia has announced a new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership with AMD Threadripper PRO CPU. GeForce NOW’s success is another catalyst for AMD’s gaming business.

Overall, management expects overall business growth in the fourth quarter. Guidance calls for 39% year-over-year revenue growth. Given the momentum of the game, in addition to the long-term demand trends in the data center, AMD looks like a growth technology stock that can provide investors with a solid return, even with a P / E of 46.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment papers (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

