All rewards for VALORANT’s Riot X Arcane Pass and how to get it





Riot Games is using the RiotX Arcane pass to celebrate the launch of its next anime series, Arcane. VALORANTs’ largest event path to date includes 10 exclusive items inspired by show elements.

Based on League of Legends, the three-act Netflix series strikes a balance between the rich and utopian city of Piltbar and the oppressed and dubious city beneath Zaun, and iconic sisters such as Jinx and Vi. Featuring a character.

The Riot X Arcane Pass, set to be released on November 5th at 4pm CST, is free for all players and will be available until November 22nd. Here’s a complete list of pass rewards and how to earn them throughout November.

Fishbones Ganbuddy

Jinx’s iconic Fishbones Gambadi will be available on November 6th. Players watching Arcane’s Global Premiere on Twitch or Arcane.com will earn this reward as long as they are logged in and linked. Riot account to streaming platform. The reward will also be available on European broadcasts on November 7th.

Mysterious polo gun companion

Inspired by Poros, the mysterious and magical fluffy creature of League of Legends, this Gambadi will be available starting November 7. Players can earn rewards by completing missions in the World of RiotX Arcane.

Loose cannon spray

Loose Cannon sprays based on Jinx’s Fishbones will be available from the World of Riot X Arcane starting November 14th.

Arcane Jinx Player Card

More information on the Arcane Jinx player card will be available shortly.

Mysterious cupcake gun buddy

Obtained via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Arcane Embrace Player Card

Obtained via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Welcome to Undercity Player Card

Obtained via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Calculated spray

Obtained via the RiotX Arcane pass.

boom!injection

Obtained via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Arcane, cupcake, liar title

Obtained via the RiotX Arcane pass.

Images via Riot Games

