There is no other Pokemon Go





Creating a Pokemon Go follow-up is an impossible task. The game was like a breakout success you’ve never seen before that might never happen again. It’s hard to exaggerate that the game was everywhere when it was first released in 2016. When the game set a download record for the App Store, people were trespassing to catch squirtles. The fulfillment of the wishes of seeing Pokemon in the real world has created a sensation that it will continue to be one of the largest games in the world, even years after its peak.

It was only natural that developer Niantic would try to follow it with something new. However, reproducing lightning bolts in Pokemon Go bottles did not go as planned, even though Niantic snapped some enviable traits to adapt. A year after Early Access, Catan: Settlers will shut down later this month. The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, launched in 2019, didn’t work that well. The game will end in January next year. It’s not just Niantic. Microsoft also had little success with the short-lived Minecraft Earth. The monster hunting witcher game debuted in the summer and was hardly appreciated.

The obvious answer is that Pokemon Go is a fluke, and real-world augmented reality games have no future beyond catching Pokemon. However, there may be other reasons for the series of unsuccessful releases. Because everyone has set their goals too high.

Harry Potter: Wizard unity. Photo courtesy of Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

Two things can be true. Pokemon Go is a once-in-a-lifetime hit and will never be duplicated. Location-based AR games have a future beyond that. You don’t have to dig much deeper than Niantics’ latest release, Pikmin Bloom, to see its potential future.

Both Minecraft and Harry Potter seemed like an attempt to create the next big thing, but Pikmin isn’t that ambitious. In the beginning, it’s almost not a game. Pikmin Bloom is an app designed to promote more playful walking. I’ve been using it for about a week and it’s more like a pleasing background noise than an immersive game. You can also go for a walk to collect and feed Pikmin and fruits, or walk to grow new creatures.

That simple kind of gamification adds just a little extra incentive to leave the house. There are also some fascinating Nintendo-inspired touches, such as how to say goodbye to Pikmin when Pikmin goes on an expedition, and a scrapbook-like journal that the game creates daily (the game is Nintendo and Niantics). (Co-developed by Tokyo Studio) To remind you of what you did. The simplicity of Pikmin Bloom makes it work.

As live service games became more dominant, they also ran into problems: players have so much free time. Fortnite, Destiny, Genshin Impact, and League of Legends can continue to be big hits, but there’s little room for other similar games. The same applies to Pokemon Go-style real-world games. The current iteration of Pokemon Go is surprisingly demanding. It has to go to the gym in battle and navigate the tricky world of growing the strongest Pokemon possible.

Players are sticking to it and many are ready to invest in what Pokemon Go wants. They have been doing it for years at this point. But it’s also clear that no other AR game can get the same level of attention. You can’t use the Pokemon Go formula to add it to another fictional world as popular as Harry Potter. Hopefully you won’t shut down this bunch of games.

That’s why Pikmin Bloom is so smart. It’s modest and doesn’t demand much from you. It’s even set in one of Nintendo’s more niche fictional worlds. However, the app also takes advantage of many things that have made Pokemon Go a success. Real-world integration gives you an excuse for a little more adventure on your walk, so you can sow a few more flowers. The mechanics who plant Pikmin grow by walking, so encourage extra steps. And then there is the AR component. This allows you to see cute and colorful plant creatures crawl around your living room or hang out in a local park.

Pikmin Bloom is not destined to become the next mainstream hit. It is unlikely that it will create a flood of memes and local news reports. Instead, some small apps envision a much more realistic future for location-based AR games that fit well into your life.

