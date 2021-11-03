Amazon Kindle paperwhite (2021) Review: Larger screen, better charging





There are no Kindle paperwhite updates since 2018. If you’ve used it before, you can understand why.

The existing Kindle is as close to the perfect e-reader as possible, so Amazon is wisely adopting it if it doesn’t break the stance of revolutionizing market-leading devices. Hardware updates are iterative rather than transformative, tinkering with the edge of dedicated gadgets that are already very good at designed features.

The latest version of the midrange Kindle paperwhite introduces waterproofing for poolside reading without worry. The high-end Kindle Oasis, on the other hand, has accumulated useful features such as optional mobile data for downloading books when out of Wi-Fi range.

Amazon is currently treating the best-selling Kindle for a proper makeover. The 2021 version of Kindle paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch screen, a smaller bezel, adjustable warm lights, increased LED backlight for more uniform lighting, and USB-C charging. Smart features such as integration of audiobooks via Audible owned by Amazon remain the same.

Available in a version that displays 129.99 ads on the home screen and an additional 10 ad-free versions. There is also a 179.99 Kindle paperwhite signature edition. It’s the same as the standard version, with no ads, wireless charging, more storage, and warm lights that don’t need to be turned on and off.

I’ve been using Kindle paperwhite since its launch, and I lay my device down for late-night reading sessions or outdoors to read in less sunshine. The operating system has changed little. So if you log in to your Amazon account, which is easy with the Kindle app for your smartphone, and transfer your existing Kindle book library, the user experience will be the same. Interface redesign is planned for future updates.

The latest model is 10 higher than the 2018 version

Dimensions: 174mm x 125mm x 8.1mm Resolution: 300ppi Storage: 8GB Screen size: 6.8 inch Front light: 17 LEDs

The larger screen occupies more of the front of the device, but the all-new Kindle paperwhite is also significantly larger overall than its predecessor. The important thing is that you can use it with one hand and that the touch screen controls are well designed so you can use it with either hand. This makes the Kindle ideal for those who can’t be sure they’ll be seated on their morning commute and need a freehand to support themselves while reading.

The matte e-ink display magnifies almost an inch, but maintains a crisp, paper-like density of 300ppi, which looks and works like a real dead tree even in direct sunlight. Keeping the density intact allows more text to fit on each page without sacrificing pixel sharpness. This means that for long reading sessions, there is theoretically less eye strain and less thumb page turning.

The adjustable warm light is a slider that shifts from white paper to amber paper

In reality, I think it’s better to have a screen that’s close to the size of an actual paperback book, but it’s still compact and light enough to feel comfortable in the hand. The previous Kindle paperwhite wasn’t small enough to fit in a pocket anyway, so the move to a larger form factor makes sense here.

It also improves the performance of Kindle paperwhites in the dark. The new model has 17 LEDs compared to the 5 of the old model, producing more uniform lighting across the page. There are no hotspots or distracting gradients, but if you’ve been distracted by uneven lighting throughout the page in the past, it’s a good idea to read something more appealing. The option to adjust the screen to a more blue or amber color also makes reading in bed more comfortable.

Kindle battery life is always very long. Professional e-ink screens do not require the power to display static pages of text and draw energy only when the screen content needs to be updated. The all-new Kindle paperwhite has a stated battery life of about 10 weeks. This looks pretty much right in our tests, but when the Kindle lasts this long, it’s quite a problem. Unless you’re planning a one-way trip to the desert, there’s enough battery life here to sustain your entire vacation.

The all-new Kindle paperwhite is bigger, but still small enough to hold in one hand

The move to USB-C charging may seem like the least important update here, but it’s easily the best upgrade for lots. Earlier models used micro USB, an ancient type of connection from prehistoric times. This meant that I had to carry a special cable just for the gadgets that needed little charging. Now, if you inevitably notice that your Kindle’s battery runs out a few minutes before you board your 11-hour flight, the same cable that charges your phone, tablet, or laptop can run out of your Kindle.

Verdict: Amazon Kindle paperwhite (2021)

The all-new Kindle paperwhite is the best Kindle Amazon made and has narrowed the functional gap between the midrange Kindle paperwhite and the high-end Kindle oasis enough to make the most expensive Kindle than the latest one. I can’t recommend it. The only feature you’ve missed in your Kindle Oasis is the physical page-turning button. I’m looking forward to this being introduced on paperwhite.

The improvements won’t rock the boat, but the 2018 version addresses some minor annoyances. Primarily, with the advent of the long-awaited USB-C charging, the new model finally feels like the latest device. Larger screens are a hard-to-excite quality of life improvement, but they have the specific immediate benefit of readability.

Need to rush to upgrade your existing Kindle paperwhite today? Only if the old e-reader is destroyed. The improvements here will fix some issues, but they are gradual changes and will not encourage you to upgrade from the 2018 version.

