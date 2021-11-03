Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Best Case





When CNET’s Patrick Holland reviewed Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, he called it “the first fold that you might really want to buy.” And if the first sales report is any sign, many people are actually buying the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which could be the first foldable to qualify as a mainstream phone. With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of the best cases for it.

Unlike Apple’s iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 best case list, the number of companies making cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is relatively small, so there are fewer options. However, there are times when it is better to have fewer choices.

I have tried almost every case on this list with my Galaxy Z Flip 3. Some are more protective than others, but most are more interesting than the typical candy bar style phone (the one that doesn’t fold). The case of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 usually consists of two parts. It may or may not be combined.

We will update this list as we try more cases.

David Carnoy / CNET

Spigen’s Thin Fit is available in three colors. The two-piece design is soft to the touch. A simple and lightweight case that looks great on your phone. There is no hinge protection.

David Carnoy / CNET

Speck created only one case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is a good case. The Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold has 13 feet of fall protection and no hinge protection, but it’s the most protective clear case I’ve tried. Sold out on Speck, but available on Amazon.

David Carnoy / CNET

I liked Samsung’s silicone cover with ring. It’s protective, feels good, and has a built-in ring to keep your phone from dropping. You can also clip the ring to the strap and hang it around your neck. Unfortunately, I was able to use a ring on a particular surface to support the phone, but when I converted it to a kickstand, I liked the case even more.

The case comes in multiple colors.

David Carnoy / CNET

The Gear4 Bridgetown case shares some similarities with Spigen’s Tough Armor case (see below). It’s also a tough case, offered exclusively in black, with some great hinge protection. We hope it is one of the best protective cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and will be available in more color options or clear versions.

David Carnoy / CNET

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3 5G leather cover is the equivalent of Apple’s leather case for the iPhone. It’s expensive but great-and slim. It’s not as protected as some of the cases on the list, but it’s one of my favorites, and it’s easy to find a phone when you get it in a bright color like mustard. There are also green and black.

David Carnoy / CNET

It has the same soft finish as Samsung’s ring case, but with a built-in strap instead of a ring. Slide your hand under the strap (and behind the phone). This allows you to grab the phone without actually wrapping your finger around it. It’s essentially a security strap. The strap also provides some protection for the hinges when folding the phone. In addition, you can attach the end of the strap to the strap or clip it to another strap (for example, in a bag or backpack).

Apart from having some practicality, the strap also seems to be designed to get some attention to your phone. For better or for worse, it does exactly that, and if you use this case, plan to get people to ask you about your phone. There are several color options.

David Carnoy / CNET

Spigen creates some cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As the name implies, the Tough Armor is rugged and the most protected on the Spigen line. It’s also the only Spigen case with a built-in hinge protection cover.

As far as the protective case is concerned, this is one of the best, it just doesn’t have an integrated kickstand. I hope more colors will come out. For now, black is the only option.

David Carnoy / CNET

Part of Spigen’s AirSkin case line, the Crystal Clear version is a slim clear case that provides basic protection. There are some glues that keep the case from slipping off the phone (as you can see in the picture, I didn’t pull on the small tabs to expose them). It’s hard to keep dust particles out of the case when you put it down-and if you have a black phone like me, those dust particles show up Will be done.

Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable case with an integrated ring that transforms into a kickstand, this Vego is a good option. It is also sold under other brand names on Amazon. I don’t know how it will last over time, but it does have some great features, such as a cover that slides up to protect the phone’s camera and sticks to a magnetic car mount. One of the major drawbacks is that it doesn’t support wireless charging.

Please note that certain color options are currently 15% off (the blue version was purchased for less than $ 15 excluding tax).

David Carnoy / CNET

Because the aramid fibers are Kevlar in nature, this case is durable yet slim. It has a soft finish and is easy to grip. Although simple and expensive to look at, many people like this case. The Z Flip 3 weighs (and size) very little and seems to be protected.

