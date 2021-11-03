Activision Blizzard postpones Diablo and Overwatch sequel games, CEO cuts 99.9%, Tech News News & Top Stories





New York (Bloomberg, AFP)-Video game publisher Activision Blizzard, facing sexist and harassment proceedings, has postponed two of its most anticipated games and released its fourth-quarter forecast.

This is what the company wants to ease angry employees, including CEO Bobby Cotic saying last week that he will cut 99.9% and end forced arbitration of allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. After giving an overview of some of the measures that were taken.

Activision said in a statement Tuesday (November 2nd) that the Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will take longer than expected to complete. These are two of the biggest projects from Blizzard, a sector that was severely affected by sexual scandal scandals. The company did not provide a release date.

Activision also said Ms Jen Oneal will step down as Blizzard’s co-head. As a result, Mike Ibara became the sole director of the studio. They played a joint role in August following the resignation of former President J. Allen Black, who left as a result of a proceeding from California.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the fourth quarter suggests that even the release of the new Call Of Duty game will not lift Activision from its bog. Stocks fell 11% in overtime trading.

The largest independent video game publisher in the United States, who is also responsible for Candy Crush and World Of Warcraft, expects adjusted revenue of US $ 2.78 billion (S $ 3.75 billion) in the last three months of this year. Analysts expected US $ 2.95 billion, according to an average estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Activision is in the midst of a cultural valuation after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company for sexism and illegal wage practices in July.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how the company processed the allegations and summoned several senior executives, including CEO Kotic.

Employees were angry with Activision’s first negative response to the proceedings and then used their shared Twitter account to demand further action and expressed disappointment with the company.

Last week, after being accused of discrimination against women, Kotic announced steps aimed at increasing protection against harassment against video game giants.

The CEO apologized and said he had asked the board to reduce salaries to California’s statutory minimum of $ 62,500 until the panel “determined that it had achieved its transformative gender-related goals.”

Shareholders reportedly approved a compensation package of approximately US $ 154 million for him earlier this year.

Cotic also announced a “zero tolerance” policy for harassment last week. This includes ensuring that employees reporting such cases are “encouraged, protected and heard.” Some of the company’s investigations show that employees who report harassment are subject to retaliation.

He added that employees who were found to have retaliated against the person who filed the complaint would be “immediately dismissed.” “Our goal is to have the strictest harassment and retaliation ban policy of any employer,” Kotic wrote.

Activision Blizzard also announced that it would waive the requirement for alleged victims of harassment and discrimination to be arbitrated. This means that you can file a proceeding in a civil court, which is a more transparent process.

The CEO has also promised to increase the proportion of women and non-dual people by 50%. This is currently 23% in Activision.

The company spends US $ 250 million to promote recruitment diversity.

Activision Blizzard has reached an agreement with the US Federal Discrimination Oversight Agency to create a US $ 18 million fund to resolve allegations of sexual harassment and sexism.

In mid-October, a video game company revealed that “more than 20 people” left the company in light of reports and accusations, and more than 20 other employees were disciplined while still employed by the company. Did.

In early October, the Governor of California signed a stricter framework for the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that many companies use in disputes with one or more employees.

Despite a particularly serious controversy within the Blizzard division, the company said people are still playing Blizzard games.

According to Activision, the first week’s sales of the recent title “Diablo II: Resurrected” were “the highest record for the company’s remaster.”

According to Activision, the next mobile game, Diablo Immortal, will also be released in the first half of 2022. However, Diablo Immortal, co-developed with NetEase, is expected to be a big hit in China and could suffer if China’s game ban continues.

Activision’s share price fell 16% this year, ahead of two other major listed rivals, Take-Two Interactive Software and Electronic Arts. These two companies will report their results on Wednesday.

In summary, game stocks are struggling in the market with the perception that the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and people have returned to other activities, slowing their interest.

The sluggish outlook may be due to the lack of game lineup by the end of the year and the continued decline from the proceedings this summer.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Canterman said the Call of Duty series is expected to fall by a year. According to Canterman, the next Call of Duty Vanguard was set up during World War II and proved to be less popular than the Modern Warfare and Black Ops titles.

World Of Warcraft is also struggling to keep unhappy players and faces fierce competition from Square Enix’s FINAL FANTASY XIV. Combining these factors with the social issues facing Activision “would be annoying,” Canterman said.

The delay between Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 is due to “changes in leadership,” said Ibara, currently Blizzard’s only leader. Bloomberg reported that the Diablo IV director resigned following an illegal proceeding in August and the executive producer of Overwatch 2 resigned in September.

“Looking fresh at what’s left in the final stages of production and giving the team more time leads to a better game and further expands both teams to Blizzard,” Ibara said in a conference call. I found it to give me an opportunity. ” With an analyst on Tuesday.

