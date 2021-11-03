Call of Duty Vanguard PC Requirements | Recommended and Minimum Specifications





Call of Duty: What are the Vanguard PC requirements? Does it run on your computer? You’ve come to the right place to see if your system meets the recommended and minimum specifications for new CoD games in the 2021s.

Call of Duty has confused things in recent years by playing for free through Warzone as well as the main release. But a new AAA game from the franchise is coming this week. That is, of course, Call of Duty: Vanguard. And now we need the next few days to be able to play it.

Like past CoD games, Vanguard has appeared on consoles, including those of the current generation, and is lined with PC releases. In other words, you need to know the requirements before you buy. Run.

So, starting with all these important specs, here’s everything you need to know to run Call of Duty: Vanguard on your PC.

Which PC platform can run Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard will now be able to run via Battle.net and / or NVIDIA GeForce Now. On these platforms, you can find games at regular prices.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Price PC Deal

If you are a PC player, it is always worth shopping. CDKeys is a good bet as the game is currently listed at 42.99. That’s a pretty good price for Call of Duty: Vanguard!

What are the specifications of Call of Duty Vanguard PC?

Can your PC run Call of Duty Vanguard? Find it now! Below are the specifications for the Call of Duty Vanguard PC, with both minimum and recommended settings, as well as more powerful options.

Call of Duty Vanguard PC Requirements

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s PC requirements are as follows:

operating system:

Minimum: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) Recommended / Conflict / Ultra 4K: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

CPU:

Minimum: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Recommended: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Conflict: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Ultra 4K: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

sheep:

Minimum: 8 GB Recommended: 12 GB Competitive / Ultra 4K: 16 GB

Storage space:

Minimum: 36 GB at startup (multiplayer and zombies only) Recommended / Competitive / Ultra 4K: 61 GB at startup

Hi-Rez Assets Cache:

Minimum / Recommended / Competitive: Up to 32 GB Ultra 4K: Up to 64 GB

Video card:

Minimum: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Recommended: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Competitors: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Ultra 4K: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video memory:

Minimum: 2 GB Recommended: 4 GB Competitiveness: 8 GB Ultra 4K: 10 G

Recommended driver for NVIDIA / AMD

NVIDIA: 472.12 AMD: 21.9.1

What is the file size of Call of Duty Vanguard on my PC?

For multiplayer and zombies, Call of Duty: Vanguard occupies about 31GB of space on your system.

To install everything in 4K Ultra HD, use 61GB, which is clearly smaller than many other recently released games.

