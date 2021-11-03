Activision Blizzard shares witness the worst day 13 years after downgrade





Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. plunged Wednesday after announcing that two of the expected game releases would be delayed as the company attempts to correct the ship following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Activision Blizzard ATVI, a stock price of -14.68%, fell 17% to the daytime low of $ 64.55, and finally fell 15%, since the stock price fell 15.6% on November 14, 2008. We have reached the worst day. To Dow Jones data. Shares showed their worst performance on Wednesday, flat at + 0.09% on the S & P 500 Index SPX and + 0.22% on the Nasdaq 100 Index NDX.

At the end of Tuesday, the company made money, but it wasn’t a problem as it issued lighter guidance than expected and announced an unspecified delay in the release of the two long-awaited games.

The company’s chief operating officer, Daniel Alegre, plans to deliver a significant amount of content from Blizzard next year at a conference call late Tuesday, but initially launched Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. He said he plans to make it slower than expected. With an analyst.

Especially since the long-awaited release of + 0.10% of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, which forced distributors like CD Projekt SA’s CDR, Sony Group, because publishers are still trying to avoid the release of potentially buggy games. , Game release delays are becoming more common. Corp. 6758, + 0.22% full refund. Still, the delay announced by Activision Blizzard was particularly reduced, as many analysts expected the game to make a significant contribution to the 2022 results.

Activision Blizzard publishes games such as Call of Duty through its Activision label. World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo are on the Blizzard label and Candy Crush is on the King label. Activision Blizzard is on late Tuesday, and appointed Jen Oneel’s inaudible reaction to alleged sexism and harassment exploded late Tuesday, leading to employee strikes, resulting in full damage management throughout the quarter. It was in mode. Blizzard’s co-head, who returned in August, had already resigned.

Read: People are still playing a lot of video games, how much?

Brian Nowak, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, has downgraded Activision Blizzard’s share price from overweight to equivalent weight and lowered its target price from $ 120 to $ 65. The only reason he didn’t downgrade the stock to underweight is that Activision Blizzard still has a strong franchise, and the expected game is still coming at some point.

ATVI runs the Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV pipelines in the midst of a period of high internal turmoil associated with harassment challenges, multiple administrative changes (including the newly announced Jen ONeal’s only three-month departure) and I was wrong about the ability to provide. Blizzard’s co-head role), and working from home, said Nowak.

Nowak is currently expecting Diablo IV to be released in 2024 and Overwatch 2 to be released in 2023.

Eric Handler, an analyst at MKM Partners, has downgraded Activision Blizzard from purchase to neutral and lowered its target price from $ 108 to $ 75. He also said he wasn’t sure there was all the bad news out there.

According to Handler, the turmoil in Blizzard Studios due to game development and the ongoing turnover of personnel due to a lawsuit by the California Fair Employment and Housing Department have proved to be more problematic than expected.

On Tuesday’s phone call, CEO Bobby Cotic confirmed that the company had fired more than 20 employees in the past quarter in connection with allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

According to Handler, the biennial release of the WoW Modern expansion pack and increasing uncertainty about the various mobile titles currently under development have significantly flattened the projected growth curve for 2022 from previous perspectives.

Of the 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard, 27 have purchase ratings and 6 have pending ratings. According to FactSet data, 18 of them have lowered their stock price targets, dropping their average target from the previous $ 113.17 to $ 100.35.

Other video game companies were enthusiastic. Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK, a -26.02% stake, fell 25% after the company reported quarterly results and a lower-than-expected Wall Street outlook early Wednesday.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Inc. TTWO (-0.27%) and Electronic Arts Inc. EA (-0.59%) on Wednesday were trading at a slight rise. Both companies will report their earnings after the closing of the transaction on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/activision-blizzard-stock-eyes-worst-day-in-13-years-following-downgrades-11635956308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos