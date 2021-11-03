Israeli company NSO Group blacklisted by the United States on the use of spyware





Commercial authorities have added Israeli companies to the so-called “entity list”, effectively banning the purchase of software components from US vendors without a license.

Also added to the list are Russian company Positive Technologies and Singapore company Computer Security Initiative Consultancy. Commerce has accused these two companies of trafficking “with cyber tools used to gain unauthorized access to information systems.”

In summary, curbing the sale of hacking tools that analysts say are used in human rights abuses around the world is one of the biggest steps the Biden administration has ever taken.

“Today’s actions are part of the Biden Harris administration’s efforts to put human rights at the heart of U.S. foreign policy, including efforts to stop the proliferation of digital tools used to suppress it,” the Commerce Department said in a statement. It’s a department. “

NSO Group has blamed the announcement of commerce. In a statement, the company said, “We are disappointed with this decision given that our technology supports US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime. I advocate overturning this decision. “

“We look forward to presenting you with complete information on how we implement the world’s most stringent compliance and human rights programs. [on] According to the statement, “The American values ​​we share deeply have already led to the termination of multiple contacts. [sic] With government agencies that abused our products. “

Positive Technologies and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. I couldn’t ask Candiru for comment.

In April, the Treasury accused the company of providing assistance to the Russian FSB intelligence and approved Positive Technologies. The company denied cheating.

Cybersecurity analysts and human rights activists have accused NSO Group of selling invasive and easy-to-use mobile hacking software to oppressive governments. According to security researchers, NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was used to spy on Moroccan journalists and activists, as well as the wives of murdered Mexican journalists. (NSO Group states that it will only sell software to authorized users for law enforcement and counterterrorism missions.)

U.S. government officials are concerned about the expansion of the hacking tool market and the ability of foreign governments to rapidly develop their own cyber capabilities using U.S. expertise. For example, in September, the Justice Department released charges against three former US intelligence and military operatives allegedly helping the United Arab Emirates build a hacking program.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce designation is a very positive first step in bringing public accountability and order to this under-regulated market,” said Ron Dabert, head of the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. Stated. Pegasus.

Natalia Krapiva, a non-profit Access Now technical legal adviser, said other governments could follow the United States when blacklisting spyware vendors.

The United States “says that these companies actually violate not only global human rights but also US national security,” Krapiva told CNN. “The US blacklisting them is likely to mean that other democracies have to respond in a similar way, and we strongly recommend them to do so. ”

