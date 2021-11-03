Blizzard game like Overwatch, WoW loses 13% of players





Overwatch 2, first released in 2019, was recently delayed Image: Blizzard

The snowstorm is in front of the storm. The developers of Diablo and Overwatch are bleeding the players altogether as the studio manager resigned and the expected game was delayed by two, as revealed on a phone call about Activision Blizzard’s earnings last night. Throughout the portfolio, the studio’s monthly active users plummeted to 26 million, down 13% year-on-year.

For obvious reasons, it is no exaggeration to say that Blizzard is at a slightly marginal stage. In July, California filed a proceeding against Activision alleging a deep-rooted culture of sexual harassment and discrimination, many of which were directly imposed on Blizzard. Studio president J. Allen Black resigned within a few weeks and was replaced by co-studio directors Mike Ibara and Gen Oneal. The latter announced his resignation yesterday. In August, following Kotaku’s report on the so-called Cosby suite mentioned in the first proceeding, two creative leads from Diablo IV were released from the company.

Read more: Everything that has happened since the Activision Blizzard proceeding was filed

Blizzards with a declining player base can be chalked to the confluence of factors. For one thing, its release slate has been relatively thin these days and won’t look too flashy in the future. In September, Blizzard released Diablo II: Resurrected. This is a remake of the 2000 dungeon crawler, which looks better than the original, but basically works the same. Yesterday, the next blockbuster Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 were postponed from an unspecified release date to an unspecified release date, but definitely later.

The developers of World of Warcraft, the biggest and most credible hit of controversy, have faced competition in recent months thanks to a small game called New World. Amazon’s MMO has been released with stunning numbers, but interest has cooled a bit. However, according to tracking site SteamDB, it’s still very healthy and consistently boasts a 6-digit number of simultaneous players.

G / O media may receive fees

Screenshot: Google / Kotaku

Among all, Activision Blizzards shares (ATVI) fell by more than 10 points overnight. This is the most significant single decline seen in 6 months. This quietly reveals market priorities, right?

Of course, the stock market is all up and there is always a day down. That trend is important in the long run. But for now, trends aren’t looking good for Blizzard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/blizzard-games-aren-t-doing-so-great-lately-1847990186 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos