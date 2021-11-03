Amazon Fire TV Omni (43 inch) Review





The Fire TV platform has been promoting Amazon’s own media streamers and many third-party TVs for years, but until now the company hasn’t built its own TV. Omni is one of Amazon’s first Fire TV-equipped TVs and the finest model in the new lineup. At $ 829.99 for the 65-inch model we tested, Omni is still leaning towards the end of a budget-friendly spectrum than the flagship, and its image quality reflects that. But it’s packed with all the powerful features of the Fire TV, including hands-free Alexa voice control, making it an attractive option for new smart TVs that won’t break your bank.

Editor’s Note: This review is based on tests run on a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni. Aside from different screen sizes, the $ 409.99 43-inch Fire TV Omni doesn’t have Dolby Vision support. This does not affect HDR10-based measurements and observed tests, and similar performance is expected for this model.

Simple design

Omni cheers up an otherwise unexplained design with a bit of chrome around the edges. The screen is surrounded by an almost thin black border, which makes it look like it has almost no bezel. There’s a bezel on the bottom only, a gunmetal strip with the Fire TV logo in the center, and a small protrusion with a near-field mic underneath (a small switch on the bottom turns the mic off). The TV can stand on two widely placed metal V-shaped legs or can be wall-mounted.

The power connector is on the left side of the back panel and all other connections are on the right side. These include 4 HDMI ports (1 eARC), USB 2.0 port, optical audio output, 3.5mm headphone jack, another 3.5mm port for the included IR emitter, an Ethernet port, and a cable / antenna connector. increase.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

The remote control is similar to the one included with the Fire TV Media Streamer. This is a flat, slightly rounded black rectangle with a large circular navigation pad at the top. The power button and Alexa button are on the pad along with the pinhole microphone. Menu and playback controls are below the pads, and channel and volume rockers are below them. There are four dedicated service buttons at the bottom: Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Hulu, and Netflix. The remote controls connect to your TV wirelessly, so you don’t need a line of sight, but it also has an IR emitter. You can connect another IR emitter with a long cable to the cabinet to control other home theater devices via a TV or remote control.

So many features

As the name implies, Omni runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, such as the Toshiba C350 and Amazon’s own Fire TV media streamer. It provides a feature-rich, Amazon-centric interface with a wide range of apps and services. Of course, Amazon Prime Video is directly integrated into the platform, but all major non-Amazon streaming services such as Apple TV, Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube are also available. A live guide is built into the interface, displaying channels from streaming live TV services, Amazon channels, and PlutoTV.

Fire TV is a bit behind Google TV and Roku TV in device mirroring. You can mirror your computer screen via WiDi / Miracast, but there is no simple and convenient Apple Airplay or Google Cast for mirroring your smartphone or computer.

On the plus side, Omni offers Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Alexa is standard on all Fire TV media streamers and TVs and is available by holding down the Alexa button on the remote and talking. However, Omni has an additional long-range microphone that makes it easy to talk to your TV using smart speakers such as the Amazon Echo and Fire TV Cube (the only other Fire TV device with hands-free Alexa). I can do it. If you say “Alexa” and then enter the command, Alexa will respond and display the relevant information on your TV.

Alexa is a powerful voice assistant that lets you search for content, control your TV and compatible smart home devices, answer common questions, and view calendars and reminders. If you don’t want Alexa to listen all the time, flip the switch on the bottom of the TV to disable the mic and a small red LED will light up to indicate that the mic is off.

(Photo: Will Greenwald)

The microphone also allows voice calls with Alexa Communications. You can make calls from your TV, contact other Alexa users from the drop-in, and join one-way video calls with Amazon Chime, Skype, and Zoom. You can also make two-way video calls through these services by connecting a compatible Logitech webcam (C310, C920x, or C922x Pro).

Price-Appropriate image quality

Amazon Fire TV Omni is a 4K TV with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It supports HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, and the 65-inch and 75-inch versions also support Dolby Vision, but not small screen sizes.

Test your TV using Portrait Display’s Calman software using a Klein K-80 colorimeter, Murideo SIX-G signal generator, and a methodology based on the Imaging Science Foundation’s calibration techniques.

The omni contrast numbers aren’t impressive. Its direct LED backlight system is not particularly bright and there is no zone dimming to improve black level. This means that we got about the same numbers when using SDR or HDR signals and when measuring the light output using a full-screen white or 18% white field. In movie mode with the backlight set to maximum, we measured an average peak brightness of 333.653 cd / m ^ 2 under these four conditions, but the variation between them was only 3 cd / m ^ 2. The black level was also disappointing, showing a fairly high 0.11 cd / m ^ 2 for an effective contrast ratio of 3,033: 1. The Vizio MQ6-J is a bit dark (256.623cd / m ^ 2, the HDR signal shows a field of 18%), but it can also be dark to improve the contrast ratio (0.062cd / m ^ 2:) 4,139: 1). If you can find them, spend a few hundred more dollars on the slightly older Hisense H8G or TCLR635 and you’ll get much higher contrast (56,104: 1 and 74,326: 1, respectively). The 2021 versions of these TVs are much brighter, but more expensive.

Omni has a little better color performance, but it hasn’t reached enough. The chart above shows color measurements with SDR signals compared to the Rec.709 broadcast standard in movie mode and HDR signals compared to the DCI-P3 digital cinema standard. Omni unboxes and nails the Rec.709, which isn’t as impressive as it was a few years ago. Many televisions can accurately cover the standard colors of a broadcast with little effort. The HDR signal showed desaturated green and red, well below DCI-P3. The blues were accurate, but the other colors were desaturated but did not distort or color.

See how to test your TV

Omni’s understated color range is achieved with the BBC’s Planet Earth II. All colors look balanced and natural, but the greens of the plants and feathers are a bit desaturated and don’t show the vibrancy of the Vizio MQ6-J or the more expensive TVs. Fine details such as fur and bark are clearly visible in all lighting conditions, but the shade does not appear particularly dark.

The Deadpool looks great in the omni, and the red in the Deadpool outfit looks balanced in the cloudy opening scene, but it’s not as lively as the other TVs we’ve tested. The details of the burning lab battle shadows can be a bit muddy or faded, depending on the overall brightness of the frame.

A strikingly contrasting shot in the Great Gatsby party scene underscores the limits of brightness and black level omni. The cuts and contours of the black suit tend to be lost in the dark and can be seen from the overall brightness of the frame, but it looks a bit faded. The skin color looks natural and balanced, but given the moderate peak brightness of the TV, white still pops out.

In terms of functionality, Omni is a bit under-equipped for gamers. The 60Hz screen only has an automatic low latency mode (ALLM) and does not support variable refresh rates (VRR). Fortunately, it’s very responsive in game mode. Using the HDFury Diva HDMI Matrix, it measured an input lag of just 2.6ms, making it one of the best TVs for gaming (at least when it comes to lag, VRR has gone this far). In movie mode, the lag jumps to 111.4ms, so don’t forget to switch to that mode if you want to play something.

Promising start

Amazon’s first Fire TV offers a wealth of features, but the company is clearly not trying to push the boundaries in terms of image quality. That said, the Fire TV platform is so functional, the hands-free Alexa voice control is so convenient, and the $ 830 on a 65-inch screen makes the Fire TV Omni an attractive price choice. If you can afford it, both the TCL 4KR6-Series and Hisense U7G offer much better contrast and color for over a few hundred dollars. The TCL model uses Roku TV, which provides AirPlay support but lacks a true voice assistant, and Hisense features Google TV with Google Cast and a far-field microphone for hands-free Google Assistant. However, if you want to keep your spending down and you like Alexa, Fire TV Omni is a good option.

Amazon Fire TV Omni (43 inches) Disadvantages

Mediocre contrast and color range

No Apple AirPlay or Google Cast

Some game features

Dolby Vision is available only on 65-inch and 75-inch models

See more bottom line

Fire TV Omni, Amazon’s first attempt to create its own TV, offers an impressive range of features tuned for average image quality at a price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-43-inch

